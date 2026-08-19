ETV Bharat / bharat

In BJP, We Work Together To Fulfill Obligations: Rajiv Babbar, BJP's New NE Co-Convenor, In Exclusive Interview

New Delhi: In its new national team, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Delhi BJP leader Rajiv Babbar as its co-convenor for the Northeastern states. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Babbar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is placing immense focus on the 'Seven Sisters'. He noted that either the BJP alone, or as part of the NDA, is in power in six of these seven states, and is also part of the government in the eighth state, Sikkim.

Babbar remarked that 10-15 years ago, people were unfamiliar with the Northeastern states and their Chief Ministers. But since 2014, the Modi government has integrated all these states into the path of development. Saying that he has been entrusted with the responsibility of strengthening the party in the Northeast through effective work, he expressed his deep gratitude to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Convenor Nitin Nabin, for placing their trust in him and assigning this role. He affirmed that he would move forward with the goal of strengthening the party across all eight Northeastern states and ensuring that government schemes reach the people.

On the question of responsibility, Babbar said in their party, everyone works together, making it possible to fulfill major responsibilities with ease. He noted that he has previously handled national-level party campaigns and discharged various duties within the Delhi BJP, ranging from the district to the state level.

Recalling a time when BJP was virtually invisible in the Northeast, he spoke of his experience in consistently working on elections in other states, including recent duties during the Bengal and Bihar elections, saying, "Thanks to the hard work of all party workers, BJP governments were formed in both states."

On BJP governments in seven northeastern states, Babbar said the performance the Central government and PM Modi's vision have enabled the BJP and its allies secure power in six — Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Assam, Nagaland; and in the ruling coalition of Sikkim — with only Mizoram left out. "We have formed the government in Assam for the third consecutive term. In Manipur and Tripura, we are in power for the second consecutive term. We are running NDA coalitions in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.