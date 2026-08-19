In BJP, We Work Together To Fulfill Obligations: Rajiv Babbar, BJP's New NE Co-Convenor, In Exclusive Interview
"From a separate ministry under AtalJi's tenure, to rail connections across states under PM Modi, we've integrated NE into the mainstream," he tells Rahul Chauhan.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
New Delhi: In its new national team, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Delhi BJP leader Rajiv Babbar as its co-convenor for the Northeastern states. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Babbar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is placing immense focus on the 'Seven Sisters'. He noted that either the BJP alone, or as part of the NDA, is in power in six of these seven states, and is also part of the government in the eighth state, Sikkim.
Babbar remarked that 10-15 years ago, people were unfamiliar with the Northeastern states and their Chief Ministers. But since 2014, the Modi government has integrated all these states into the path of development. Saying that he has been entrusted with the responsibility of strengthening the party in the Northeast through effective work, he expressed his deep gratitude to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Convenor Nitin Nabin, for placing their trust in him and assigning this role. He affirmed that he would move forward with the goal of strengthening the party across all eight Northeastern states and ensuring that government schemes reach the people.
On the question of responsibility, Babbar said in their party, everyone works together, making it possible to fulfill major responsibilities with ease. He noted that he has previously handled national-level party campaigns and discharged various duties within the Delhi BJP, ranging from the district to the state level.
Recalling a time when BJP was virtually invisible in the Northeast, he spoke of his experience in consistently working on elections in other states, including recent duties during the Bengal and Bihar elections, saying, "Thanks to the hard work of all party workers, BJP governments were formed in both states."
On BJP governments in seven northeastern states, Babbar said the performance the Central government and PM Modi's vision have enabled the BJP and its allies secure power in six — Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Assam, Nagaland; and in the ruling coalition of Sikkim — with only Mizoram left out. "We have formed the government in Assam for the third consecutive term. In Manipur and Tripura, we are in power for the second consecutive term. We are running NDA coalitions in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.
On BJP's developmental work in the Northeast, he said the public continues to place trust in BJP's policies, as a result of its spirit of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and 'Nation First.' Noting that Assembly elections are scheduled in Manipur next year, he said, "We will strive with full vigour and hard work to form a BJP government there for the third time, and will succeed.
Babbar mentioned that a separate ministry for the development of northeastern states was initiated during the Vajpayee-led BJP government. "Under PM Modi's leadership, many northeastern states have been connected via rail networks. Train services have also been expanded in Mizoram. Connecting the capital Aizawl to the national rail network in September 2025 is a major achievement."
Regarding his political journey, Babbar said it began with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), from where he rose to the national level via the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and the state BJP. He shared that he was associated with the ABVP from the very beginning of his political life, as a college student in-charge.
"After this, I was appointed state Vice President of the BJP Yuva Morcha," he said, adding that he worked in this capacity for several years. Later, the party appointed him as District President, before going on to become the state spokesperson.
While serving in various roles, he contested Assembly elections on a BJP ticket thrice from the Tilak Nagar constituency, though he did not manage to win. "Despite this, I continued to work for the organisation in accordance with party directives, and today, the party has entrusted me with a new and significant responsibility, which I pledge to fulfill with utmost dedication."
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