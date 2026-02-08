ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajesh Sharma Transferred To Vigilance, Darshan Lal To Rashtrapati Bhawan In Another Reshuffle In Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Department has transferred 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) as part of an administrative reshuffle. An order issued by the Police Commissioner's office instructed the concerned officers to immediately relinquish their current posts and assume their new responsibilities.

According to the order, these transfers have been made across various districts, units, and special branches such as Security, Traffic, Special Cell, Crime Branch, Election Cell, Airport, Parliament Street, Women and Child Safety Unit (CAW Cell), Vigilance, and the Delhi Police Academy.

The administration believes that this reshuffle will increase efficiency and further strengthen law and order. Among the officers included in the list, ACP Malkiyat Singh has been transferred from the Security Unit to ACP DIU, ACP Ramphool Meena from the Election Cell to Prashant Vihar and ACP Sapna Gedam from IGI Airport to Headquarters.

Likewise, ACP Naresh Chander has been transferred from PG Cell to Law and Order Cell, and ACP Dheeraj Narang has been given the responsibility of DDO (PHQ) from Traffic. In addition, several officers have been posted as SDPOs in important sub-divisions such as Shalimar Bagh, Sarita Vihar, Bhajanpura, Palam Airport, Karol Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Seelampur, Gandhi Nagar, and Parliament Street.