Rajesh Sharma Transferred To Vigilance, Darshan Lal To Rashtrapati Bhawan In Another Reshuffle In Delhi Police
According to an order by the Delhi Police Headquarters, the officers have been transferred across different wings like Security, Crime Branch Law and Order Cell.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police Department has transferred 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) as part of an administrative reshuffle. An order issued by the Police Commissioner's office instructed the concerned officers to immediately relinquish their current posts and assume their new responsibilities.
According to the order, these transfers have been made across various districts, units, and special branches such as Security, Traffic, Special Cell, Crime Branch, Election Cell, Airport, Parliament Street, Women and Child Safety Unit (CAW Cell), Vigilance, and the Delhi Police Academy.
The administration believes that this reshuffle will increase efficiency and further strengthen law and order. Among the officers included in the list, ACP Malkiyat Singh has been transferred from the Security Unit to ACP DIU, ACP Ramphool Meena from the Election Cell to Prashant Vihar and ACP Sapna Gedam from IGI Airport to Headquarters.
Likewise, ACP Naresh Chander has been transferred from PG Cell to Law and Order Cell, and ACP Dheeraj Narang has been given the responsibility of DDO (PHQ) from Traffic. In addition, several officers have been posted as SDPOs in important sub-divisions such as Shalimar Bagh, Sarita Vihar, Bhajanpura, Palam Airport, Karol Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Seelampur, Gandhi Nagar, and Parliament Street.
Some ACPs have also been given new responsibilities in Operations, Front Reserve (FR), Security Branch, and Special Cell. The order also clarifies that the Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) of all officers should be recorded or reviewed on the same day or the following day.
The Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of the concerned districts have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with these orders.
This large-scale administrative reshuffle by the Delhi Police is considered significant in view of the upcoming challenges and security arrangements. The new postings of the officers are expected to further enhance law and order and administrative balance in the capital.
The reshuffle in the Delhi Police comes a day after the Home Department ordered transfers and postings of top cops in the national capital. Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava has been appointed as the new Director General (DG) of Tihar Jail, while Special Commissioner of Police (CP) of the Special Cell, Anil Shukla, will now also be the DG of Home Guards.
