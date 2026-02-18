ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan's Siliserh Lake To Be Developed As Bird Sanctuary On Lines Of Bharatpur's Ghana

Alwar: Efforts are on to develop a bird sanctuary at Alwar’s Siliserh Lake that was recently declared a Ramsar site, making it India's 96th and Rajasthan's fifth international wetland. The bird sanctuary is being developed on the lines of Bharatpur's Ghana Bird Sanctuary.

The lake was the venue of the first Alwar Bird Festival that was held here on February 7. Among those, who indulged in bird watching, are Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Rajasthan's minister of state for forests Sanjay Sharma.

Located near the Sariska Tiger Reserve, this lake is home to over 200 species of migratory birds, both native and foreign. These include the Bar-headed Goose, Surkhab, Painted Stork and the Golden Oriole. This festival will now be held annually in February and is likely to offer a unique combination of bird tourism. With a tiger safari, Alwar found a place on the global tourism map.

The lake was built in 1845 by the then Maharaja Vinay Singh of the Alwar state. Its primary purpose was to store water and serve as a royal resting place. The Ramsar status will provide it with international protection, funding and tourism besides contributing to biodiversity and climate balance.

The Siliserh Lake becomes home to over 200 species of native and exotic birds every winter. Sariska's dense forests, abundant water sources and favourable temperatures have made it an ideal habitat for these birds. Major migratory birds such as the Bar-headed Goose, Greylag Goose, Brahminy Duck (Surkhab), Painted Stork, Spoonbill, Common Teal, Eurasian Wigeon, Golden Oriole, Indian Pitta, Rosy Starling, Owl and many other species arrive here.

Many of these birds fly thousands of kilometres from faraway places like Siberia, Kazakhstan and Tibet to settle in Siliserh. Wildlife photographer Anil Gaba, who has been photographing here for the last 48 years, said, “I have seen 95 to 97 species of birds so far.”