ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan’s Sadulpur Junction Station Revamp Promises Tourism Boost And Economic Growth

New Delhi: The newly redeveloped Sadulpur Junction (SDLP) and adjacent sections in Rajasthan are poised to become a catalyst for economic growth and tourism in the state. The junction is strategically located at the intersection of the Delhi–Bikaner and Hisar–Jodhpur rail corridors.

Named after the ruler of the former princely state of Bikaner, Maharaja Sadul Singh, the station has been the lifeline of the Shekhawati region for years. It has been transformed under the Amrit Bharat Station Project (ABSS) scheme.

The Railways expressed hope that the modernised station will improve connectivity, facilitate the movement of passengers and goods, and strengthen the region’s role as a commercial and cultural gateway.

Revamped Sadulpur Station in Rajasthan (North Western Railway)

Officials said that the area had been a thriving centre for wholesale trading in grains and other agricultural produce, linking farmers, traders and businesses across Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

“Enhanced rail infrastructure is expected to support faster and more efficient transportation, benefiting local enterprises and reinforcing the town’s importance in regional commerce,” they said.

According to North Western Railway officials, the redevelopment of the railway station is nearing completion. A key rail junction serving the handicrafts, heritage, and trading sectors of the Shekhawati region, the upgraded station is expected to provide passengers with modern amenities, enhanced accessibility, and a more comfortable travel experience.

“Improved infrastructure and connectivity are also set to facilitate the movement of goods, benefiting the region’s vibrant wholesale markets and strengthening local trade, while making the area’s renowned heritage attractions more accessible to tourists,” they said.