Rajasthan’s Sadulpur Junction Station Revamp Promises Tourism Boost And Economic Growth
The redeveloped Sadulpur Junction in Rajasthan enhances connectivity, boosting regional trade, agriculture, tourism, and local economy with modern and improved rail infrastructure, reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : July 4, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The newly redeveloped Sadulpur Junction (SDLP) and adjacent sections in Rajasthan are poised to become a catalyst for economic growth and tourism in the state. The junction is strategically located at the intersection of the Delhi–Bikaner and Hisar–Jodhpur rail corridors.
Named after the ruler of the former princely state of Bikaner, Maharaja Sadul Singh, the station has been the lifeline of the Shekhawati region for years. It has been transformed under the Amrit Bharat Station Project (ABSS) scheme.
The Railways expressed hope that the modernised station will improve connectivity, facilitate the movement of passengers and goods, and strengthen the region’s role as a commercial and cultural gateway.
Officials said that the area had been a thriving centre for wholesale trading in grains and other agricultural produce, linking farmers, traders and businesses across Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.
“Enhanced rail infrastructure is expected to support faster and more efficient transportation, benefiting local enterprises and reinforcing the town’s importance in regional commerce,” they said.
According to North Western Railway officials, the redevelopment of the railway station is nearing completion. A key rail junction serving the handicrafts, heritage, and trading sectors of the Shekhawati region, the upgraded station is expected to provide passengers with modern amenities, enhanced accessibility, and a more comfortable travel experience.
“Improved infrastructure and connectivity are also set to facilitate the movement of goods, benefiting the region’s vibrant wholesale markets and strengthening local trade, while making the area’s renowned heritage attractions more accessible to tourists,” they said.
Suraj Soni, an agriculture expert, said that the redevelopment project would drive significant growth across several sectors because the direct rail link between Rajasthan and Delhi will improve connectivity. “It will make major agricultural markets (mandis) in Faridabad, Delhi, and Rajasthan more accessible to traders and businesspeople,” he told ETV Bharat.
Satinder Pal Singh, a tourism expert and hotelier in Rajasthan, said that tourism would grow if multiple areas were connected. “A direct rail link and development definitely boosts tourism. These days, people prefer visiting nearby destinations on weekends to unwind from their hectic lifestyles,” he said.
Officials said the redevelopment encompasses a comprehensive transformation of the station’s infrastructure. The major improvements include the modernisation of the station building, separate entry and exit arrangements to ensure smoother traffic flow, construction of a new boundary wall, and beautification of the circulating area.
Dedicated parking facilities for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers have also been created, while the booking office and retiring rooms have been upgraded for greater passenger comfort. New, modern toilet blocks have also been added, enhancing cleanliness and convenience for travellers.
The redevelopment project, costing around Rs 18.70 crore, also includes aesthetic enhancements such as LED lighting. Appropriate signage will be installed to ensure accessibility to all facilities for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities). To blend art and culture, the station's walls and ceilings will feature attractive paintings.
Additionally, to enhance the passenger information system, facilities such as coach guidance display boards, multi-line and single-line display boards, a public address system, large LED screens, and GPS-based digital clocks will be installed.
To ensure efficient station lighting and support seamless, continuous railway operations, a solar power plant will be set up to generate green energy; a 40 kW solar plant has already been installed for this purpose at a cost of about Rs 18 lakh.
“This redevelopment has provided employment to local artisans and labourers, thereby increasing their income. The project will boost tourism and local handicrafts, enhancing the region's popularity and creating further job opportunities. Thus, the redevelopment of the station will foster the region's economic and social development,” officials added.
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