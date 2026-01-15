ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur Witnesses First-Ever Public Indian Army Day Parade, Blending Tradition And Technology

Indian Army personnel during the Army Day parade in Jaipur on Thursday ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The 78th Indian Army Day celebrations were historic this year. The parade was held for the first time outside the national capital, Delhi, and beyond a traditional cantonment area.

Jaipur witnessed the grand event along Mahal Road in Jagatpura, with thousands of spectators in attendance, making it a landmark moment for Rajasthan and the country. The parade showcased the Indian Army's valour, discipline and modern combat capabilities.

The parade demonstrated India’s modern military strength. Advanced weapon systems, armoured vehicles, and missile platforms rolled past the saluting dais. These displays reflect the Army’s operational readiness and technological prowess.

Among the highlights were Arjun tanks, K-9 Vajra self-propelled guns, Dhanush artillery systems, Boyevaya Mashina Pyekhoty (BMP) infantry combat vehicles and the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile. Alongside these modern displays, mounted troops of the 61st Cavalry highlighted India's military heritage, while mechanised, infantry and paratrooper units marched in perfect formation.

Advanced weapon systems on display at the Army Day parade. (ETV Bharat)

The newly raised Bhairav Battalion made its first public appearance. It was positioned between the Para Special Forces and regular infantry. The unit is designed for rapid, precise modern warfare and draws on lessons from global conflicts and India's Operation Sindoor. With painted faces and thunderous war cries, the Bhairav Battalion drew loud applause from the crowd as it marched past.

Gallantry Awardees, Helicopter Salute And Flypast

Before the parade, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi presented Sena Medals (posthumously) to brave soldiers, including Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Havaldar Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Lance Naik Subhash Kumar and Lance Naik Pradeep Kumar.

Indian Army Day parade was showcased Army’s operational readiness and technological prowess. (ETV Bharat)

Afterwards, Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, and Kirti Chakra awardees lead the march. Then, in a moving moment, three Chetak helicopters showered flower petals over the parade route. Adding to the spectacle, Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jets performed a thrilling flypast, drawing loud cheers from spectators lining the streets.

Drones, AI And Next-Generation Systems