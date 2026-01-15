Jaipur Witnesses First-Ever Public Indian Army Day Parade, Blending Tradition And Technology
Indian Army showcases next-generation warfare in Jaipur with AI systems, drones, air defence, cavalry traditions and patriotic spectacle.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST|
Updated : January 15, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Jaipur: The 78th Indian Army Day celebrations were historic this year. The parade was held for the first time outside the national capital, Delhi, and beyond a traditional cantonment area.
Jaipur witnessed the grand event along Mahal Road in Jagatpura, with thousands of spectators in attendance, making it a landmark moment for Rajasthan and the country. The parade showcased the Indian Army's valour, discipline and modern combat capabilities.
The parade demonstrated India’s modern military strength. Advanced weapon systems, armoured vehicles, and missile platforms rolled past the saluting dais. These displays reflect the Army’s operational readiness and technological prowess.
Among the highlights were Arjun tanks, K-9 Vajra self-propelled guns, Dhanush artillery systems, Boyevaya Mashina Pyekhoty (BMP) infantry combat vehicles and the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile. Alongside these modern displays, mounted troops of the 61st Cavalry highlighted India's military heritage, while mechanised, infantry and paratrooper units marched in perfect formation.
The newly raised Bhairav Battalion made its first public appearance. It was positioned between the Para Special Forces and regular infantry. The unit is designed for rapid, precise modern warfare and draws on lessons from global conflicts and India's Operation Sindoor. With painted faces and thunderous war cries, the Bhairav Battalion drew loud applause from the crowd as it marched past.
Gallantry Awardees, Helicopter Salute And Flypast
Before the parade, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi presented Sena Medals (posthumously) to brave soldiers, including Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Havaldar Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Lance Naik Subhash Kumar and Lance Naik Pradeep Kumar.
Afterwards, Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, and Kirti Chakra awardees lead the march. Then, in a moving moment, three Chetak helicopters showered flower petals over the parade route. Adding to the spectacle, Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jets performed a thrilling flypast, drawing loud cheers from spectators lining the streets.
Drones, AI And Next-Generation Systems
The Army also showcased its technological evolution. Robot dogs, all-terrain vehicles and drone platforms lead the BrahMos missile convoy.
One major attraction is the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS). It identifies aerial threats and neutralises them using soft-kill or hard-kill methods. The contingent is led by Captain Priya Yadav of the 401 Light AAV Regiment.
Combat drones and the Army's 'Drone Shakti' initiative, integrating artificial intelligence, robotics and indigenous drone manufacturing, were also on display.
Other advanced systems include the upgraded BM-21 Grad multi-barrel rocket launcher, the SMERCH rocket system with a 90-kilometre range, the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System and the M777 ultra-light howitzer. Air defence platforms like the indigenous Akashteer system and the Igla man-portable air defence system are also showcased.
Youth Power, Women Cadets And Cultural Tableaux
An all-girls NCC marching contingent, led by Senior Under Officer Kavitha Kumawar, highlights the role of youth in nation-building. Several scout units also participated. These included Garhwal Scouts, Sikkim Scouts, and Arunachal Scouts, all marching in full combat gear.
Meanwhile, the parade featured tableaux celebrating Rajasthan’s folk traditions alongside glimpses of Operation Sindoor, symbolising the fusion of culture and modern military power. A performance by the Nepali Army band added an international touch, bringing together tradition and collaboration.
Leaders In Attendance
The event was attended by Mizoram Governor General (Retd) V K Singh, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, and senior ministers of the Rajasthan government.
Top military leadership attended, including the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, and the Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi. Senior officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force were also present. Earlier in the day, senior leaders paid floral tributes at the Prerna Sthal. They then reached the parade venue via an air cavalcade.
Why Army Day Is Observed
Army Day commemorates the day in 1949 when General K M Cariappa took charge as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. He later became a Field Marshal and succeeded his British predecessor. By hosting the parade in a public space, the Army both strengthens its bond with citizens and makes its traditions more accessible.
