ETV Bharat / bharat

Nathdwara-Devgarh Broadgauge Section To Open Soon, Boost To Regional Transportation In Rajasthan

New Delhi: The broadgauge railway corridor between Nathdwara and Devgarh in Rajasthan, which is expected to open for traffic soon, will enhance regional transportation and benefit local commuters by providing a direct rail link to major railway networks and freight corridors across Rajasthan, Gujarat and North India.

A senior railway official told ETV Bharat that the Nathdwara–Devgarh section is currently being given final touches by the Civil Engineering Department. After completing all mandatory inspections, approvals and other procedural formalities, Railways will grant permission for train operations to commence on the section. "The section is expected to open for train traffic soon," the official said.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) recently conducted a successful inspection of the section to verify that all safety and security standards have been met before commencing passenger train operations. Commissioning this new broad-gauge line is expected to accelerate the socio-economic development of the tribal-dominated regions of south-west Rajasthan and the areas adjoining the Aravalli mountain range.

Further, the new rail service will offer a faster, more convenient and reliable mode of transport for pilgrims and tourists visiting the renowned religious and tourist destination of Nathdwara.

Marwar–Mavli

This 134.68-km gauge conversion project was sanctioned in the 2017–18 fiscal year and executed with an approved cost of Rs 968.92 crore. Following the gauge conversion, this region will be directly connected via a broad-gauge line to major rail networks and traffic corridors across Rajasthan, Gujarat and North India.

Lava Sardargarh-Nathdwara

Construction and electrification of this new broadgauge rail section — part of Devgarh Madariya–Nathdwara gauge conversion project — has been completed and inspection was recently conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Under this gauge conversion project of Railways, the construction of a new 42.64 kilometre broadgauge rail section — spanning from Lava Sardargarh (inclusive) to Nathdwara (exclusive) — has been completed. During the inspection, a speed trial was successfully conducted at 121 kmph.

Key Technical Features

* Rail Section and Track Structure (Permanent Way): The total length is 42.64 kilometres (from km 92.100 to km 134.740).

* Modern standards: New 60 kg (R-260) rails and PSC sleepers — with a sleeper density of 1,660 per km and a 350 mm ballast cushion — have been laid.

* Flash Butt Welding technique has primarily been used to strengthen rail joints.