World Wetlands Day: Rajasthan Wetlands Fight For Revival And Survival

Bharatpur: On the occasion of World Wetlands Day, the wetlands of Rajasthan that are fighting for regaining their lost glory and also for survival in the face of ever-increasing human activity have come in focus. While the wetlands of Keoladeo Ghana National Park are trying to get their lost glory back, the one at Sambhar Lake is looking towards the much-needed conservation efforts.

The wetlands of Keoladeo Ghana National Park are looking for revival of past glory with sufficient water flowing from Panchana Dam. The wetlands at the Park had shrunk from 11 sq km to 8 sq km as water flow from Ganbhiri River and Panchana Dam got disrupted.

The wetlands of the Park are responsible for putting Bharatpur on the map of global tourism destinations. Spanning just 8 sq km at present, they provide a safe haven to thousands of birds of over 250 species from around the world each year. These wetlands have played a major role in making Bharatpur a bird’s paradise.

The park covers a total area of ​​28.73 sq km, but its soul lies in its wetlands. Environmentalist Bholu Abrar Khan pointed out, “Ghana was originally developed as a wetland where the balance of water, grass and trees creates an ideal environment for birds.”

Ghana currently has six main blocks that are managed as wetlands. Previously, it received regular water from the Gambhiri River and the Panchana Dam but for the last 22 years, the Park has not received its full share of water. After 2012, the flow of water from the Panchana Dam stopped completely which directly affected the wetlands.

Khan added that the wetland area has reduced from 11 sq km to 8 sq km. He explained that a 1986 study revealed that Ghana's total area comprised approximately 11 sq km of wetland. However, due to prolonged water shortages, the Kadamba Kunj, F-1 and F-2 blocks dried up completely. Areas once teeming with birds gradually transformed into a woodland. As a result, Ghana's wetland area shrank to approximately 8 sq km.

“However, there are now signs of improvement. For the past two to three years, sufficient water has been flowing from the Panchana Dam, which has initiated the wetland's revival. If this trend continues, Keoladeo could once again regain its former biodiversity and birdlife,” he said.