World Wetlands Day: Rajasthan Wetlands Fight For Revival And Survival
Wetlands not only cleanse water of pollutants and heavy metals, but also play a vital role in flood control, groundwater recharge and combating climate change.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Bharatpur: On the occasion of World Wetlands Day, the wetlands of Rajasthan that are fighting for regaining their lost glory and also for survival in the face of ever-increasing human activity have come in focus. While the wetlands of Keoladeo Ghana National Park are trying to get their lost glory back, the one at Sambhar Lake is looking towards the much-needed conservation efforts.
The wetlands of Keoladeo Ghana National Park are looking for revival of past glory with sufficient water flowing from Panchana Dam. The wetlands at the Park had shrunk from 11 sq km to 8 sq km as water flow from Ganbhiri River and Panchana Dam got disrupted.
The wetlands of the Park are responsible for putting Bharatpur on the map of global tourism destinations. Spanning just 8 sq km at present, they provide a safe haven to thousands of birds of over 250 species from around the world each year. These wetlands have played a major role in making Bharatpur a bird’s paradise.
The park covers a total area of 28.73 sq km, but its soul lies in its wetlands. Environmentalist Bholu Abrar Khan pointed out, “Ghana was originally developed as a wetland where the balance of water, grass and trees creates an ideal environment for birds.”
Ghana currently has six main blocks that are managed as wetlands. Previously, it received regular water from the Gambhiri River and the Panchana Dam but for the last 22 years, the Park has not received its full share of water. After 2012, the flow of water from the Panchana Dam stopped completely which directly affected the wetlands.
Khan added that the wetland area has reduced from 11 sq km to 8 sq km. He explained that a 1986 study revealed that Ghana's total area comprised approximately 11 sq km of wetland. However, due to prolonged water shortages, the Kadamba Kunj, F-1 and F-2 blocks dried up completely. Areas once teeming with birds gradually transformed into a woodland. As a result, Ghana's wetland area shrank to approximately 8 sq km.
“However, there are now signs of improvement. For the past two to three years, sufficient water has been flowing from the Panchana Dam, which has initiated the wetland's revival. If this trend continues, Keoladeo could once again regain its former biodiversity and birdlife,” he said.
The Keoladeo Ghana National Park is characterised by three natural habitats of wetlands, woodlands and grasslands. Their balance attracts a large number of birds with most of them depending on the wetlands. Water, fish, aquatic vegetation and shallow ponds provide ideal feeding and breeding grounds for migratory birds.
Meanwhile, located at the confluence of Jaipur, Didwana and Ajmer districts, the Sambhar Lake wetland is another major destination for migratory birds. Lying on the Central Asian Flyway, this wetland has unique characteristics.
Forest Officer Akanksha Gothwal explained, “The part of Sambhar Lake near Nawan holds the distinction of being India's largest inland saline wetland. During the winter season, it resonates with the chirping of over two lakh birds of 47 species.”
The recently proposed solar plant and increasing encroachment on this wetland have fueled calls for its conservation. Illegal salt mining, declining water levels, pollution and encroachment on the catchment areas pose a serious threat to this wetland's biodiversity.
Dr. Roopchand Bhati, Assistant Professor of Botany at Kuchaman College pointed out that World Wetlands Day is recognized as an important international day by the United Nations. It is celebrated on February 2 that marks the anniversary of the Ramsar Convention signed in Ramsar in Iran in 1971. The Day is observed to promote the conservation of wetlands and their judicious use.
“It is necessary for the government to conserve wetlands to save the ecosystem. Three places in Rajasthan - Menar Wetland in Udaipur, Khichan Wetland in Phalodi and Siliserh Wetland in Alwar were declared new Ramsar sites in 2025,” he said.
He explained that wetlands are called the earth's kidneys that act as natural water filters. “They not only cleanse water of pollutants and heavy metals, but also play a vital role in flood control, groundwater recharge and combating climate change. Wetlands, which cover only 6% of the world's land area, contain approximately 40 % of global biodiversity. Despite this, wetlands are rapidly shrinking due to encroachment, pollution and illegal mining,” he underlined.
