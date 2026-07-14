ETV Bharat / bharat

Scared Of Dilapidated Building Posing Danger In Rainy Season, Rajasthan Villagers Build A Hut On School Premises

Villagers build the hut on the school premises for the safety of children ( ETV Bharat )

Barmer: Seemingly learning a lesson from a tragedy which had left seven children dead and 20 injured when the roof of a school building in Rajasthan collapsed on July 25, 2025, residents of a village in this border district have come forward to construct a hut for children within the school premises.

The building of the Government Primary School in Khichdon ki Dhani (under Ratasar Panchayat in the Chohtan area) has been in a dilapidated state for some time. As the rainy season began, villagers got worried about their children's safety. Therefore, they built a hut on the school grounds.

Local resident Jhujharam explained that the school building has developed cracks in several places, and the courtyard has sunk in spots with the foundation giving way. Driven by these concerns, the villagers built the hut together to protect the children from accidents during the rain and ensure their education remains uninterrupted.

The villagers have urged the administration to either repair the existing school building or construct a new one.

According to Ratasar PEEO (Panchayat Elementary Education Officer) Ratanlal, the school building is nearly two decades old.