Rajasthan Urban Local Body Polls: BJP Wins 198 Civic Body Head Posts; Congress Lags Behind With 94
Results for one Municipal Council and three Municipalities are yet to be announced by the State Election Commission.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept the Rajasthan urban local body polls held Monday winning 198 civiv body head posts, twice that of the Congress' tally of 94.
Elections for the posts of Chairperson, President and Mayor were held in 273 urban local bodies on Monday after heads of 32 of the 305 bodies covered under the first schedule were elected unopposed.
According to data from the State Election Commission, results for the Chairperson, President and Mayor post have been declared for 302 urban bodies so far. The BJP secured the highest number of these posts, winning 198, while the Congress won 94.
Additionally, independent candidates secured the civic body head post in 7 urban bodies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), CPI(M), and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) each won the post in one urban body.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP) did not secure any post. Results for the Tijara Municipal Council and the Shrivijayanagar and Khatushyamji Municipalities are yet to be declared.
The posts won by Independents is significant because a large number of independent candidates had won the councillor elections, and their support proved decisive during the formation of boards in several urban bodies.
In the councillor elections, the ruling BJP won 4,182 of the 10,244 wards that went to the polls. Congress won 3,619 wards while Independents 2,273.
Party-wise breakdown of civic body posts won
- BJP – 198
- Congress – 94
- Independent – 7
- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – 1
- CPI(M) – 1
- Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) – 1
- Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP) – 0
Category-wise breakdown of local bodies
There are 10 Municipal Corporations in the state; the BJP secured 6 and the Congress 1, while results for 3 are still pending. Out of 47 Municipal Councils, the BJP won 30, the Congress 13, and others 3, with the result for 1 council yet to be declared.
Similarly, out of 198 Municipalities, the BJP formed boards in 93 and the Congress in 94; others secured 4, and results for 7 are pending.
Shifting political landscape from wards to chairpersons
In the local body elections, the BJP won 4,179 out of the 10,235 declared ward results, while the Congress secured 3,613 wards. Independent candidates established themselves as a significant force after the two major parties by winning 2,273 wards.
Regarding the Chairperson results, the BJP's lead (securing 198 seats) makes it clear that the party succeeded in garnering support among councilors in many local bodies.
Meanwhile, the Congress secured the Chairperson post in 94 local bodies. In the Pali and Ajmer Municipal Corporations, the Congress was the largest party in terms of majority, but the BJP crossed the threshold to form the board with the support of independent candidates.
All eyes on pending results
According to data released by the State Election Commission, results for 302 Chairperson posts have been declared so far. Results for one Municipal Council and three Municipalities are yet to be announced; these include the Tijara Municipal Council and the Shrivijayanagar and Khatushyamji Municipalities.
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