ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Urban Local Body Polls: BJP Wins 198 Civic Body Head Posts; Congress Lags Behind With 94

Election officials inspect EVMs at the counting centre at Government Polytechnic College in Bikaner ( PTI )

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept the Rajasthan urban local body polls held Monday winning 198 civiv body head posts, twice that of the Congress' tally of 94.

Elections for the posts of Chairperson, President and Mayor were held in 273 urban local bodies on Monday after heads of 32 of the 305 bodies covered under the first schedule were elected unopposed.

According to data from the State Election Commission, results for the Chairperson, President and Mayor post have been declared for 302 urban bodies so far. The BJP secured the highest number of these posts, winning 198, while the Congress won 94.

Additionally, independent candidates secured the civic body head post in 7 urban bodies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), CPI(M), and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) each won the post in one urban body.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP) did not secure any post. Results for the Tijara Municipal Council and the Shrivijayanagar and Khatushyamji Municipalities are yet to be declared.

The posts won by Independents is significant because a large number of independent candidates had won the councillor elections, and their support proved decisive during the formation of boards in several urban bodies.

In the councillor elections, the ruling BJP won 4,182 of the 10,244 wards that went to the polls. Congress won 3,619 wards while Independents 2,273.

Party-wise breakdown of civic body posts won