Rajasthan: Three Children Drown In Sewage Drain
The tragedy happened when the children were playing near a sewage drain in Madapura village within the jurisdiction of the Pachpadra police station.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Balotra: Three children drowned in a sewage drain in Rajasthan's Balotra district on Tuesday. The bodies were moved to the hospital mortuary, and an investigation into the matter was initiated.
The tragedy happened when the children were playing near a sewage drain in Madapura village within the jurisdiction of the Pachpadra police station. They accidentally fell into the drain. Locals began searching for the children as soon as they became aware of the incident. After a strenuous effort, all three children were pulled out one by one, but by then, they had already passed away.
Upon being informed, Pachpadra Station House Officer (SHO) Geeta Kumari arrived at the site with a police team. The police gathered details about the incident and arranged for the bodies to be kept at the Pachpadra hospital mortuary.
SHO Kumari said that all three children belonged to the same family. The cause of the incident is being ascertained.
BJP state president Madan Rathore expressed his grief over the accident in a post on the social media platform X.
बालोतरा के पचपदरा क्षेत्र में सीवरेज नाले में डूबने से मासूम बच्चों की असामयिक मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदयविदारक है।— Madan Rathore (@madanrrathore) June 9, 2026
ईश्वर दिवंगत मासूमों की पुण्य आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों को इस अपार दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दें।
इस दुःखद घड़ी में मेरी…
Rathore wrote that the news of the untimely deaths of innocent children due to drowning in a sewage drain in the Pachpadra area is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. He prayed to God to grant peace to the departed souls and to give the bereaved families the strength to bear this grief. He extended his condolences to the grieving families. Several leaders, including MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati, also expressed their sorrow over the incident.
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