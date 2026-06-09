ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Three Children Drown In Sewage Drain

Balotra: Three children drowned in a sewage drain in Rajasthan's Balotra district on Tuesday. The bodies were moved to the hospital mortuary, and an investigation into the matter was initiated.

The tragedy happened when the children were playing near a sewage drain in Madapura village within the jurisdiction of the Pachpadra police station. They accidentally fell into the drain. Locals began searching for the children as soon as they became aware of the incident. After a strenuous effort, all three children were pulled out one by one, but by then, they had already passed away.

Upon being informed, Pachpadra Station House Officer (SHO) Geeta Kumari arrived at the site with a police team. The police gathered details about the incident and arranged for the bodies to be kept at the Pachpadra hospital mortuary.