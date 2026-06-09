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Rajasthan: Three Children Drown In Sewage Drain

The tragedy happened when the children were playing near a sewage drain in Madapura village within the jurisdiction of the Pachpadra police station.

The tragedy happened when the children were playing near a sewage drain in Madapura village.
The tragedy happened when the children were playing near a sewage drain in Madapura village. (ETV Bharat Balotra)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 9, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Balotra: Three children drowned in a sewage drain in Rajasthan's Balotra district on Tuesday. The bodies were moved to the hospital mortuary, and an investigation into the matter was initiated.

The tragedy happened when the children were playing near a sewage drain in Madapura village within the jurisdiction of the Pachpadra police station. They accidentally fell into the drain. Locals began searching for the children as soon as they became aware of the incident. After a strenuous effort, all three children were pulled out one by one, but by then, they had already passed away.

Upon being informed, Pachpadra Station House Officer (SHO) Geeta Kumari arrived at the site with a police team. The police gathered details about the incident and arranged for the bodies to be kept at the Pachpadra hospital mortuary.

SHO Kumari said that all three children belonged to the same family. The cause of the incident is being ascertained.

BJP state president Madan Rathore expressed his grief over the accident in a post on the social media platform X.

Rathore wrote that the news of the untimely deaths of innocent children due to drowning in a sewage drain in the Pachpadra area is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. He prayed to God to grant peace to the departed souls and to give the bereaved families the strength to bear this grief. He extended his condolences to the grieving families. Several leaders, including MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati, also expressed their sorrow over the incident.

Also Read:

  1. Rajasthan: Man Shoots Wife, Then Dies By Suicide At Wedding In Bharatpur
  2. Youth Assaulted, Humiliated And Forced To Drink Urine In Rajasthan’s Barmer; Two Detained
  3. Rajasthan: Foreign Tourist Harassed By Five Youths Near Jaipur

TAGGED:

BALOTRA SEWER DRAIN TRAGEDY
KIDS DROWN IN SEWER DRAIN
THREE KIDS DIED IN PACHPADRA
RAJASTHAN
THREE CHILDREN DROWN

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