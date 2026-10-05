ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Institute Erupt In Protest Over Student's Assault; Teacher Expelled, Case Registered

Jaipur: An incident involving a teacher assaulting a student at Kalam Academy, located on Gopalpura Bypass in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, has come to light after two classroom videos went viral on social media.

In the videos, teacher Praveen Dan Charan is seen slapping the student and kicking him out of the classroom. Following the incident, the academy's management has expelled the accused teacher from the institute.

On Sunday, young people staged a protest outside the Kalam Academy and attempted to block the road. The police used mild force and detained several individuals. Acting on the victim's complaint, the Mahesh Nagar police have registered a case under sections related to assault and under the SC/ST Act.

Viral Videos

In the first video, which spans 16 seconds, teacher Praveen Dan is seen slapping the student seven times in succession. In the second video, he is seen kicking the student out of the classroom; this footage was recorded on a mobile phone by students present in the class.

Mahesh Nagar Station House Officer Hawa Singh said that an investigation into the viral social media video confirmed it originated from the Kalam Academy. A case has been registered under relevant sections regarding assault and under the SC/ST Act based on the victim's complaint. The accused teacher, Praveen Dan Charan, has not yet been detained, and the police are investigating the matter. Action will also be taken in accordance with the law against those who disrupted law and order during the protests. The coaching centre's operator has apologised for the incident. Additionally, an investigation is underway to determine whether the operator played any role or was complicit in the incident.