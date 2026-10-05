Rajasthan Institute Erupt In Protest Over Student's Assault; Teacher Expelled, Case Registered
A student’s note sent in a playful manner enraged the teacher; although the student apologised, the teacher continued hitting him.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 4:28 AM IST|
Updated : October 5, 2026 at 4:40 AM IST
Jaipur: An incident involving a teacher assaulting a student at Kalam Academy, located on Gopalpura Bypass in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, has come to light after two classroom videos went viral on social media.
In the videos, teacher Praveen Dan Charan is seen slapping the student and kicking him out of the classroom. Following the incident, the academy's management has expelled the accused teacher from the institute.
On Sunday, young people staged a protest outside the Kalam Academy and attempted to block the road. The police used mild force and detained several individuals. Acting on the victim's complaint, the Mahesh Nagar police have registered a case under sections related to assault and under the SC/ST Act.
Viral Videos
In the first video, which spans 16 seconds, teacher Praveen Dan is seen slapping the student seven times in succession. In the second video, he is seen kicking the student out of the classroom; this footage was recorded on a mobile phone by students present in the class.
Mahesh Nagar Station House Officer Hawa Singh said that an investigation into the viral social media video confirmed it originated from the Kalam Academy. A case has been registered under relevant sections regarding assault and under the SC/ST Act based on the victim's complaint. The accused teacher, Praveen Dan Charan, has not yet been detained, and the police are investigating the matter. Action will also be taken in accordance with the law against those who disrupted law and order during the protests. The coaching centre's operator has apologised for the incident. Additionally, an investigation is underway to determine whether the operator played any role or was complicit in the incident.
According to Vishnu, a student at the Kalam Academy, a discussion regarding Mahatma Gandhi's sacrifice and selflessness was underway in the classroom. During the session, a student sent a note to the teacher. Students said that the note read: "Just as Gandhiji made a sacrifice for the country, the 'Kalam family' also demands a sacrifice from you." The teacher was angered by this remark; he called the student forward and physically assaulted him.
Kartik, a student who witnessed the incident, said that he was present in the class at the time. According to him, the student had playfully sent the note. The teacher became enraged and began hitting the student. Although the student apologised, the teacher continued the assault. “If there was an objection to the note, the student could have been reasoned with, but resorting to physical violence inside the classroom was inappropriate,” said Kartik. “The student was humiliated in front of the entire class. Had the student taken a drastic step in such a situation, who would have borne the responsibility?”
After the video went viral, young people staged a protest outside the Kalam Academy. Reports indicate that some vehicles belonging to the institute were vandalised during the protest. The demonstrators attempted to block the road, prompting the police to arrive and initially try to reason with the crowd.
According to the SHO, some youths continued to block the road and disturb the peace despite warnings. As a result, the police used mild force to clear the area and detained several youths. Among those detained is Manoj Meena, a youth leader advocating for the unemployed.
Kalam Academy managing director Mukesh Kumar said that the institute is deeply distressed by the incident; he issued an official apology to the student, their family, and the student body. Additionally, the teacher has been dismissed, and the institute has assured the student of its support during any legal proceedings.
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