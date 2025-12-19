ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Student Preparing For NEET Drowns In Kota Canal While Out On A Ride With Friends

Kota: A student preparing for the medical entrance exam (NEET-UG) drowned in an irrigation canal on Thursday evening. His was recovered on Friday by municipal corporation divers and an SDRF team, around 400 m from the incident site. The police have informed the family about the incident.

The incident occurred in the Nanta area, where three students, who were living in a PG (paying guest) accommodation in Kota — which is known for its coaching institutes for various entrance examinations — to prepare for the NEET-UG exam, had gone out for a ride on a rented scooter. According to the two other students, one of them had got down to wash his hands in the canal near Nanta bridge, but slipped and was swept away by the current.

The deceased has been identified as Keshav Kumar, 22, a resident of Pahadia village near Manjhi Renwal in Jaipur Rural. He was living in a PG near Kota's Landmark City area with another student from Nagaur. The third student was from Bihar, and had joined them from the Coral Park area. All three were preparing for NEET-UG. Keshav had previously attended coaching classes, but was now self-studying with his friend.