Rajasthan: Student Preparing For NEET Drowns In Kota Canal While Out On A Ride With Friends
The three friends had gone out for a ride. While returning, one of them had gone to wash hands, when he fell into the canal.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 5:48 PM IST
Kota: A student preparing for the medical entrance exam (NEET-UG) drowned in an irrigation canal on Thursday evening. His was recovered on Friday by municipal corporation divers and an SDRF team, around 400 m from the incident site. The police have informed the family about the incident.
The incident occurred in the Nanta area, where three students, who were living in a PG (paying guest) accommodation in Kota — which is known for its coaching institutes for various entrance examinations — to prepare for the NEET-UG exam, had gone out for a ride on a rented scooter. According to the two other students, one of them had got down to wash his hands in the canal near Nanta bridge, but slipped and was swept away by the current.
The deceased has been identified as Keshav Kumar, 22, a resident of Pahadia village near Manjhi Renwal in Jaipur Rural. He was living in a PG near Kota's Landmark City area with another student from Nagaur. The third student was from Bihar, and had joined them from the Coral Park area. All three were preparing for NEET-UG. Keshav had previously attended coaching classes, but was now self-studying with his friend.
Mangelal Yadav, the SHO of Kunhadi Police Station, said the incident took place on Thursday evening. The three students left their PG accommodation for a ride on a rented scooter at around 3 pm. After visiting Bhitariya Kund and the Chambal Garden area, they were returning in the evening. Near Nanta bridge, Keshav stopped the scooter and got down to wash his hands in the canal. That's when he slipped, and was swept away.
Upon receiving information, municipal corporation diver Vishnu Shringi and an SDRF team launched a rescue operation, but the search had to be suspended due to darkness. On Friday morning, the search resumed after the canal water was stopped, and the young man's body was found around 400 m from the incident site.
Nanta Police Station SHO Chetan Sharma said the body was handed over to the family upon their arrival in Kota, after post-mortem. The police are investigating the matter.
