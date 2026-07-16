Rajasthan SOG Arrests Key Accused In 2022 School Lecturer Paper Leak Case
Vinod Kumar Jat, key accused in 2022 Rajasthan School Lecturer exam paper leak, was arrested by SOG in Jaipur for tutoring candidates using leaked papers.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested Vinod Kumar Jat, alias Vinod Rewar (45), the prime accused in the 2022 School Lecturer (Agricultural Science) recruitment exam paper leak case.
The accused had allegedly purchased the leaked paper for the exam conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and tutored candidates, securing them government jobs. The SOG arrested him on Thursday in the Chaumun area near Jaipur following a targeted operation based on a tip-off.
Police said Rewar had previously been arrested in three separate cases but allegedly disappeared after obtaining bail. He was wanted in several additional paper leak and examination malpractice investigations.
“Rewar had obtained the question papers and answer keys for four subjects of the school lecturer recruitment exam for Rs 50 lakh from the gang’s kingpin, Anil (alias Shersingh Meena),” they said, adding he subsequently taught this material to several candidates and amassed lakhs of rupees.
Additional Director General (ADG) SOG Vishal Bansal confirmed Rewar’s arrest. “We are interrogating him and we are expected to get details about the paper leak gang’s illicit activities,” he said.
More about the paper leak
Probe revealed that papers for four subjects of the school lecturer recruitment exam, conducted by the RPSC, had been leaked. Anil Kumar, alias Shersingh Meena, the gang's ringleader, had secured the papers (questions and answers) for agriculture science, economics, geography, and physical education prior to the exam by paying Rs 60 lakh to the then RPSC member Babulal Katara.
Rewar then acquired these papers and answer keys from Anil for Rs 50 lakh.
The probe revealed that Rewar was also involved in the paper leak for the 2021 Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam. He is wanted in this case, and a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for his arrest. He had allegedly provided the exam paper to eight candidates prior to the examination in exchange for Rs 10 lakh each.
In 2025, Rewar was arrested from Odisha in connection with the matter. Additionally, his involvement surfaced in the paper leak concerning the RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022, as he allegedly facilitated the reading of the paper to 29 candidates and amassed approximately Rs 57 lakh. He is also wanted in a case registered at Bekariya (Udaipur) regarding irregularities in this recruitment drive.
The investigation also suggested his involvement in irregularities in the Village Development Officer (Preliminary) Direct Recruitment-2021.
“Anil Kumar Meena, through Kamlesh Meena, had the paper solved by Bhupendra Saran and subsequently provided the questions and answers to Vinod Kumar Rewar, who is the active member of an organised paper-leak gang,” officials said, citing the probe report.
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