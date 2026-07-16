ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan SOG Arrests Key Accused In 2022 School Lecturer Paper Leak Case

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested Vinod Kumar Jat, alias Vinod Rewar (45), the prime accused in the 2022 School Lecturer (Agricultural Science) recruitment exam paper leak case.

The accused had allegedly purchased the leaked paper for the exam conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and tutored candidates, securing them government jobs. The SOG arrested him on Thursday in the Chaumun area near Jaipur following a targeted operation based on a tip-off.

Police said Rewar had previously been arrested in three separate cases but allegedly disappeared after obtaining bail. He was wanted in several additional paper leak and examination malpractice investigations.

“Rewar had obtained the question papers and answer keys for four subjects of the school lecturer recruitment exam for Rs 50 lakh from the gang’s kingpin, Anil (alias Shersingh Meena),” they said, adding he subsequently taught this material to several candidates and amassed lakhs of rupees.

Additional Director General (ADG) SOG Vishal Bansal confirmed Rewar’s arrest. “We are interrogating him and we are expected to get details about the paper leak gang’s illicit activities,” he said.

More about the paper leak