ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Shunts Top IAS Officer Shikhar Agrawal To APO After 40 Villa-Cottage Report

IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has placed 1993-batch IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal on 'Awaiting Posting Orders' (APO) status after allegations of him and his family members buying as many as 40 properties in the last two and a half years.

The Department of Personnel issued an order to this effect late Wednesday night, citing "administrative reasons" for the action. Agrawal was serving as Additional Chief Secretary for Industries.

According to a recent news report, over a period of about two and a half years, 20 villas in Ajabgarh (Alwar) and 20 cottages in Bujhda (Udaipur) were purchased from a single company in the names of Shikhar Agrawal, his IPS wife Prashakha Mathur, their two sons, and his parents-in-law. The total purchase price for these properties is reported to be approximately Rs 6.16 crore. Following the acquisition, these properties were leased back to the very same company from which they had been purchased.