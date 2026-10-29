Rajasthan Shunts Top IAS Officer Shikhar Agrawal To APO After 40 Villa-Cottage Report
The report claimed that the 40 properties were leased out at an annual rate of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per unit.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has placed 1993-batch IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal on 'Awaiting Posting Orders' (APO) status after allegations of him and his family members buying as many as 40 properties in the last two and a half years.
The Department of Personnel issued an order to this effect late Wednesday night, citing "administrative reasons" for the action. Agrawal was serving as Additional Chief Secretary for Industries.
According to a recent news report, over a period of about two and a half years, 20 villas in Ajabgarh (Alwar) and 20 cottages in Bujhda (Udaipur) were purchased from a single company in the names of Shikhar Agrawal, his IPS wife Prashakha Mathur, their two sons, and his parents-in-law.
The total purchase price for these properties is reported to be approximately Rs 6.16 crore. Following the acquisition, these properties were leased back to the very same company from which they had been purchased.
The report claimed that 20 cottages in Bujhda were leased out at an annual rate of Rs 4 lakh per unit, while the 20 villas in Ajabgarh were leased at Rs 5 lakh per unit annually. This translates to a total annual lease income of approximately Rs 1.80 crore. The purported property deal has raised questions concerning ownership, the procurement process, the leasing arrangements, and the disclosures made by the officer regarding his assets.
Prior to being placed on APO status, Shikhar Agrawal held several key responsibilities within the state government, including portfolios related to Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Investment, and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. He has also served as the Chairman of RIICO and held significant roles related to investment promotion.
Agrawal also served as the Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. The tenure of the current Chief Secretary, V. Srinivas, is set to conclude in December. Questions have now arisen regarding Agrawal’s future administrative role as well as his potential candidacy for the position of Chief Secretary.
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