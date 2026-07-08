ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Senior Professor At SMS Medical College Dies By Suicide

Dr Nandlal Disania took his own life at his residence in the Jhotwara area. ( File photo (Jaipur police) )

Jaipur: A senior professor and head of the Department of Medical Jurisprudence Department at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, took his own life at his residence in the Jhotwara area on Tuesday.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jhotwara, Shivkumar Bhardwaj, said that information was received regarding the suicide near Kanta Chauraha in the Jhotwara police station area. Police went to the scene immediately. It came to light that on Tuesday night, family members of Dr Nandlal Disania had gone to attend a wedding ceremony. He was alone at home when the incident occurred.

When the family returned home late at night, they were shocked to see the body lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

Subsequently, Dr Disania's body was moved to the SMS Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. The cause of the suicide remains unknown, and the police have launched an investigation. The full details will become clear only after the police investigation and the post-mortem report.