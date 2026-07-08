Rajasthan: Senior Professor At SMS Medical College Dies By Suicide
Survived by two daughters and a son, the victim had been under stress; he had been serving at SMS Hospital for 30 years.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Jaipur: A senior professor and head of the Department of Medical Jurisprudence Department at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, took his own life at his residence in the Jhotwara area on Tuesday.
The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jhotwara, Shivkumar Bhardwaj, said that information was received regarding the suicide near Kanta Chauraha in the Jhotwara police station area. Police went to the scene immediately. It came to light that on Tuesday night, family members of Dr Nandlal Disania had gone to attend a wedding ceremony. He was alone at home when the incident occurred.
When the family returned home late at night, they were shocked to see the body lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, but doctors declared him dead.
Subsequently, Dr Disania's body was moved to the SMS Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. The cause of the suicide remains unknown, and the police have launched an investigation. The full details will become clear only after the police investigation and the post-mortem report.
Police inspected the scene of the incident and collected evidence with the help of an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team. Efforts are also being made to gather information from the family members.
Sources said the victim had been under stress for some time. He is survived by two daughters and a son. He had been serving at SMS Hospital for approximately 30 years. He was currently serving as the head of the Department of Medical Jurisprudence. A state-of-the-art laboratory was inaugurated at the hospital about two months ago in Dr Disania's presence.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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