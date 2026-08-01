ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Scrap Dealer’s Son Clears NEET, Scores 564 Marks

Kota: When he lost his cousin to cancer, he decided to become a doctor to relieve pain of people. Today, Sagar, with 564 marks and a category rank of 684 in the NEET examination, stands closer to his goal — despite facing many hardships at home.

"My aunt's daughter developed cancer from chewing gutkha (smokeless tobacco), that is something which shook me to the core," he says.

Having secured 76 per cent marks in Class X and 92 per cent in Class XII, Sagar is set to become the first doctor in his entire family at Kaithun town in Rajasthan’s Kota district. His father, Murli Regar, makes a living by going from door to door to collect scrap. His mother, Rammurti Devi, manages household chores and assists in sorting the scrap collected by his father. While the father is completely illiterate, the mother has studied only up to the Class VIII. The entire family lives in a small, two-room house.

Sagar, who studied in the Hindi medium at a government school, owes much of this success to the 'Shiksha Sambal Yojana' and the free coaching and residential facilities provided by Kota's 'LN Maheshwari Parmarth Nyas Trust'. His school teachers recognised his talent and informed him about the 'Shiksha Sambal Yojana'. Sagar took the scheme's eligibility test and succeeded in securing free admission to a prestigious coaching institute at Kota.

"Had I not received free admission to the coaching programme, I would have been forced to pursue a BSc instead," says Sagar.