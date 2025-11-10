ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Road Mishap: SC Seeks Report From NHAI And Others; Expresses Concern On Highway Dhabas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its discontent with the highway dhabas (eateries), operational in an area which is not notified as a facility area, during the hearing of a suo motu case regarding an accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi, which left at least 15 people dead after a minivan carrying devotees slammed into a stationary truck.

The police had said that two persons were also injured when the tempo traveller carrying the devotees rammed into the stationary trailer truck near Matoda village on the BharatMala Highway. Today, the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi.

The bench said let the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) respond on the matter, as there were two incidents in two days and lives, and also people were injured. The bench said this petition has been registered suo moto in respect to the Phalodi accident, and in both incidents 18 and 19 lives have been lost.

The bench said the reason for the accident has been explicitly indicated in the news item, and added that some of the reasons are that road conditions are not good, though regular tolls are being charged. The apex court objected to the dhabas (eateries) operated by the general public along the highways, in an area which is not available for such eateries.

The bench said that as a consequence, the vehicles go and park there, and the other vehicles are not in a position to see standing vehicles on the road, and as a result, they collide with such vehicles.