ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Rejects Punjab Claim, Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat Says 'No Outstanding Dues'

Jaipur: The dispute over water sharing between Punjab and Rajasthan intensified on Friday, after the Rajasthan government issued a strong rebuttal to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's claim that Rajasthan owes Punjab Rs 1.44 lakh crore for water usage.

Addressing the media at his official residence, Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat stated that the Punjab government's claim is politically motivated and that no payment will be made for the water. He asserted that Punjab's claims lacks any factual basis. Rawat also refuted the Punjab government's assertion that any letter had been sent to them, stating categorically that they had not received any such correspondence.

Rawat also asserted that such statements are being made solely to derive political mileage and bear no relation to reality. He added that attempts are being made to mislead the public by citing old agreements dating back to the British era, whereas, in the present context, all decisions regarding water sharing are governed by established procedures.

He clarified that the authority to allocate inter-state rivers and water resources rests exclusively with committees and tribunals constituted by the Central government.