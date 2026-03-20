Rajasthan Rejects Punjab Claim, Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat Says 'No Outstanding Dues'
The Bhajanlal Sharma government rejected Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's claim over water dues. Rawat says no payment will be made.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Jaipur: The dispute over water sharing between Punjab and Rajasthan intensified on Friday, after the Rajasthan government issued a strong rebuttal to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's claim that Rajasthan owes Punjab Rs 1.44 lakh crore for water usage.
Addressing the media at his official residence, Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat stated that the Punjab government's claim is politically motivated and that no payment will be made for the water. He asserted that Punjab's claims lacks any factual basis. Rawat also refuted the Punjab government's assertion that any letter had been sent to them, stating categorically that they had not received any such correspondence.
Rawat also asserted that such statements are being made solely to derive political mileage and bear no relation to reality. He added that attempts are being made to mislead the public by citing old agreements dating back to the British era, whereas, in the present context, all decisions regarding water sharing are governed by established procedures.
He clarified that the authority to allocate inter-state rivers and water resources rests exclusively with committees and tribunals constituted by the Central government.
Rawat also pointed out that to date, no mention of such outstanding dues has been made, nor has any dispute been formally registered on any official platform. Furthermore, the department has not received any letter from the Punjab government regarding this matter.
He said that under these circumstances, making such a claim abruptly is entirely inappropriate and misleading, and reiterated that the Rajasthan government has not received any official letter or communication from Punjab regarding this issue. He also added that had such a matter existed, it would have been raised through the proper procedural channels.
Rawat reaffirmed that the state government operates strictly on the basis of facts and established rules, and that such politically motivated allegations hold no significance.
Bhagwant Mann has alleged that Rajasthan has been utilising Punjab's water free of charge for the past 66 years. On Wednesday, he said that until 1960, Rajasthan paid royalties to Punjab in exchange for water, but these payments were discontinued thereafter. On this basis, he asserted that outstanding dues amount to approximately Rs 1.44 lakh crore. He further stated that if Rajasthan fails to make the payment, it should cease drawing water, and has called for a review of the old agreements dating back to 1920.
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Explainer: Why is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Demanding Rs 1.44 Lakh Crore From Rajasthan For Water?