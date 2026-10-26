Marked Unsafe: Can Jaipur’s 45,000 Mapped Properties Be Saved From Crumbling Down?
Jaipur has documented thousands of properties, but vacant havelis, ownership disputes and weak maintenance complicate efforts to protect its living heritage and residents.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 8:01 AM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2026 at 8:18 AM IST
Jaipur: A photograph can preserve the outline of a jharokha. A survey can record a haveli’s history. But none of it can stop a neglected roof from giving way. In Jaipur’s walled city, the distance between documenting a building and keeping it standing has become questionable in the struggle to protect a living heritage.
Some havelis stand empty. Others house tenants or their owners. In several cases, disputes between landlords and tenants have held up maintenance. The buildings belong to a city with nearly 300 years of history, but their survival is now solely dependent on how decisions are being taken. The answers to the questions - who will pay for repairs, what use an old property can serve, and when deterioration becomes a threat to life - remain vital.
Jaipur has already assembled an extensive record of its heritage. According to municipal advisor and town-planning expert RK Vijayvargiya, a drone survey in 2020 identified changes to heritage features at more than 700 properties. A wider exercise between 2022 and 2024 geo-tagged approximately 45,000 properties across 6.74 square kilometres of the walled city. The challenge is to turn that information into sustained protection.
A World Heritage tag and the responsibility
Vijayvargiya said the groundwork for Jaipur’s World Heritage recognition included a detailed study, and a dossier was prepared in 2018. UNESCO experts subsequently inspected the city, and the state government and Jaipur Municipal Corporation committed to protecting its heritage. Jaipur received World Heritage status at the UNESCO meeting in Baku in July 2019.
Vijayvargiya identified three connected aspects of Jaipur’s heritage - trade and commerce, architecture and town planning, and art and culture. "Saving a haveli therefore also means understanding the lives and livelihoods associated with it," he reasoned.
A building may matter for its architectural design. Another may be important because an artist, artisan, trader or historical family had an association with it. Conservation that overlooks these associations risks retaining a streetscape while losing the traditions that gave it meaning, he explained.
Survey findings
After the World Heritage designation, the municipal corporation and state government commissioned the 2020 drone-based survey. It aimed at the main markets and roads, where architectural and town-planning controls carry special significance.
According to Vijayvargiya, more than 700 properties were identified with changes or violations involving colour, jharokhas, facades and other heritage features.
Notices were issued. But not much of it reportedly translated into restoration or other corrective action.
The broader 2022-24 survey, conducted through a consultant, recorded geo-tagged photographs, building histories and heritage information for approximately 45,000 properties. It examined: a.when buildings were constructed, b. their architectural significance and c. their associations with important personalities who lived there. This documentation also helped identify heritage walkways and important sites.
More than 1,000 structures with architectural or historical significance have been identified through the exercise, Vijayvargiya said. These figures describe documentation and heritage importance, they are not a count of structurally unsafe buildings, he clarified.
Financial roadblocks
The difficulty begins when protection involves money.
Vijayvargiya said some of the hardest cases involve owners who no longer live in their havelis and receive no regular income from them. They probably have little interest in spending on conservation. At other places, landlord-tenant disputes keep hampering the repair work.
Traffic and parking pressures have also led some residents to move to nearby areas, Vijayvargiya said. If their old homes remain unused, deterioration continues. Conservation must therefore give people a practical reason to stay, return or bring their properties back into lawful use, he added.
Repair, demolition and mandatory steps
The demolition of dilapidated havelis has raised questions about the loss of heritage. Vijayvargiya said municipal records contain original plans, front elevations and internal layouts of important old buildings.
He believes if repair is possible, conservation should be taken up immediately without further delay. "But if a building poses a serious danger to life, demolition will be the only option. In such cases, the effort is to rebuild important havelis with reference to their documented original form and retain their heritage character," he explained.
How can old buildings be saved?
Adaptive reuse is reportedly being considered as a way to link conservation with income. Vijayvargiya corroborated it saying that building bylaws provide options for uses such as homestays, heritage guest houses, food establishments and restaurants without disturbing a haveli’s original character. Public utilities and parking-related uses may also be considered according to need.
"The aim is keeping the building intact while giving its owner an income,” he stated, adding, Jaipur’s walled city continues to function as a place of homes, shops, commerce and traditional activity. Its conservation model must work within that everyday life.
Vijayvargiya said enforcement teams and zonal deputy commissioners have recently been directed to inspect their areas regularly and act on heritage violations. Such monitoring is important because buildings, ownership arrangements and uses keep changing after a survey is completed.
The GIS-based documentation is available with the heritage cell and forms the basis of a heritage management plan. According to Vijayvargiya, the plan is intended to address administrative and legal difficulties alongside residents’ practical concerns, while the action is proposed in stages.
He said it was being prepared for submission to UNESCO through the Archaeological Survey of India after approval by the competent authority, targeted for the end of October.
Jaipur has recorded where much of its heritage stands and why it matters. The harder measure of protection will be what happens at those addresses. It is important to ensure that repairs are completed, violations corrected, homes used and residents kept safe. A mapped haveli still needs someone to maintain it.
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