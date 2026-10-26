ETV Bharat / bharat

Marked Unsafe: Can Jaipur’s 45,000 Mapped Properties Be Saved From Crumbling Down?

Can Jaipur’s 45,000 Mapped Properties Be Saved From Crumbling Down? ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: A photograph can preserve the outline of a jharokha. A survey can record a haveli’s history. But none of it can stop a neglected roof from giving way. In Jaipur’s walled city, the distance between documenting a building and keeping it standing has become questionable in the struggle to protect a living heritage.

Some havelis stand empty. Others house tenants or their owners. In several cases, disputes between landlords and tenants have held up maintenance. The buildings belong to a city with nearly 300 years of history, but their survival is now solely dependent on how decisions are being taken. The answers to the questions - who will pay for repairs, what use an old property can serve, and when deterioration becomes a threat to life - remain vital.

Infographics for unsafe buildings in Jaipur (ETV Bharat) Jaipur has already assembled an extensive record of its heritage. According to municipal advisor and town-planning expert RK Vijayvargiya, a drone survey in 2020 identified changes to heritage features at more than 700 properties. A wider exercise between 2022 and 2024 geo-tagged approximately 45,000 properties across 6.74 square kilometres of the walled city. The challenge is to turn that information into sustained protection. A World Heritage tag and the responsibility Vijayvargiya said the groundwork for Jaipur’s World Heritage recognition included a detailed study, and a dossier was prepared in 2018. UNESCO experts subsequently inspected the city, and the state government and Jaipur Municipal Corporation committed to protecting its heritage. Jaipur received World Heritage status at the UNESCO meeting in Baku in July 2019. Vijayvargiya identified three connected aspects of Jaipur’s heritage - trade and commerce, architecture and town planning, and art and culture. "Saving a haveli therefore also means understanding the lives and livelihoods associated with it," he reasoned. A building may matter for its architectural design. Another may be important because an artist, artisan, trader or historical family had an association with it. Conservation that overlooks these associations risks retaining a streetscape while losing the traditions that gave it meaning, he explained. Infographics for unsafe buildings in Jaipur (ETV Bharat) Survey findings After the World Heritage designation, the municipal corporation and state government commissioned the 2020 drone-based survey. It aimed at the main markets and roads, where architectural and town-planning controls carry special significance. According to Vijayvargiya, more than 700 properties were identified with changes or violations involving colour, jharokhas, facades and other heritage features. Notices were issued. But not much of it reportedly translated into restoration or other corrective action. The broader 2022-24 survey, conducted through a consultant, recorded geo-tagged photographs, building histories and heritage information for approximately 45,000 properties. It examined: a.when buildings were constructed, b. their architectural significance and c. their associations with important personalities who lived there. This documentation also helped identify heritage walkways and important sites. More than 1,000 structures with architectural or historical significance have been identified through the exercise, Vijayvargiya said. These figures describe documentation and heritage importance, they are not a count of structurally unsafe buildings, he clarified. Financial roadblocks