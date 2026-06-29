Rajasthan Man Gets 20-Year Jail For Raping Minor Daughter
A Rajasthan court sentenced a man to 20 years and fined him for raping his minor daughter after his wife’s death, based on strong evidence.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Jhalawar: A special court in Rajasthan sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor daughter after his wife’s death.
The judge of the POCSO court in Jhalawar, Sanjay Kumar Bhatnagar, also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on the accused besides recommending compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victim.
Special Public Prosecutor Deepesh Bhargava, representing the state government, said that the victim, accompanied by her paternal aunt, had submitted a formal complaint regarding the incident in the Bhalta Police Station. “The victim revealed that her father had remarried four or five years ago, after which he began frequently assaulting both her and her brother,” Bhargava said.
Distressed by the abuse, her brother left home, leaving her sister to live alone with the father and stepmother. "One day, finding the minor alone, the father raped her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone," Bhargava added. According to him, the victim stated in her complaint that her father had raped her multiple times.
After repeated abuse, the minor confided in her paternal aunt, following which the complaint was filed. The victim underwent a medical examination, which confirmed the rape. Subsequently, a case was registered against the father under the POCSO Act, and the chargesheet was filed in court.
The public prosecutor noted that during the trial, the prosecution presented 14 witnesses and 27 documents. “Based on this evidence, the court found the father guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 12,000,” he added.
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