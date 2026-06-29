ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Man Gets 20-Year Jail For Raping Minor Daughter

Jhalawar: A special court in Rajasthan sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor daughter after his wife’s death.

The judge of the POCSO court in Jhalawar, Sanjay Kumar Bhatnagar, also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on the accused besides recommending compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victim.

Special Public Prosecutor Deepesh Bhargava, representing the state government, said that the victim, accompanied by her paternal aunt, had submitted a formal complaint regarding the incident in the Bhalta Police Station. “The victim revealed that her father had remarried four or five years ago, after which he began frequently assaulting both her and her brother,” Bhargava said.