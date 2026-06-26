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Rajasthan: Man Runs Over Father With Tractor

Mehada SHO Ram Manohar said preliminary information revealed that a land dispute had been going on between them for about three years.

During police action after the murder at Dhosi village in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.
During police action after the murder at Dhosi village in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. (ETV Bharat Khetri)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Khetri (Jhunjhunu): A land dispute turned deadly on Friday in Dhosi village, within the jurisdiction of the Mehada police station in Jhunjhunu, when a son killed his own father by running him over with a tractor. The son first allegedly assaulted his father and then killed him by driving the tractor over him.

Mehada Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Manohar said that information was received regarding the murder of Mahavir Jat by his son Shamsher Jat, a resident of Dhosi. Preliminary information revealed that a land dispute had been going on between the father and son for about three years. Due to this dispute, the son first assaulted his father and subsequently killed him by running him over multiple times with a tractor.

Following the incident, the accused fled the scene. Upon receiving the report, SHO Manohar arrived at the location with a police team and inspected the site. The police have placed the body in the mortuary of the Government Sub-District Hospital.

The SHO said that a murder case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the deceased's son-in-law, Rakesh. A post-mortem examination was conducted by a medical board. The police are investigating various aspects of the case and are searching for the accused son.

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  3. Two Karnataka Youths Killed In Car Accident After Driver Dozes Off On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan

TAGGED:

MURDER OF RELATIONSHIPS IN KHETRI
MURDER OVER LAND DISPUTE IN KHETRI
DISPUTE BETWEEN FATHER AND SON
MURDER BY RUNNING OVER WITH TRACTOR
RAJASTHAN JHUNJHUNU

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