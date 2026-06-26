ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Man Runs Over Father With Tractor

Khetri (Jhunjhunu): A land dispute turned deadly on Friday in Dhosi village, within the jurisdiction of the Mehada police station in Jhunjhunu, when a son killed his own father by running him over with a tractor. The son first allegedly assaulted his father and then killed him by driving the tractor over him.

Mehada Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Manohar said that information was received regarding the murder of Mahavir Jat by his son Shamsher Jat, a resident of Dhosi. Preliminary information revealed that a land dispute had been going on between the father and son for about three years. Due to this dispute, the son first assaulted his father and subsequently killed him by running him over multiple times with a tractor.