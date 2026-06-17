Rajasthan Man Arrested For Spying For Pakistan Intelligence Agency, Remanded In Custody
Preliminary interrogation revealed Mushtaq Ali’s cousin Nazir Ahmed lives in Pakistan and facilitated his contact with Khalid, a Pakistani handler, reports Vikas Vyas.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan CID (Intelligence) on Wednesday produced Mushtaq Ali, arrested on the charge of spying for a Pakistani intelligence agency, before a Jaipur court, which remanded him in police custody for five days.
Preliminary interrogation revealed that Mushtaq Ali’s cousin Nazir Ahmed lives in Pakistan and facilitated his contact with Khalid, a handler for the Pakistani intelligence agency. Mushtaq had been sending information regarding BSF and Army movements to Khalid for the past two years.
The investigation revealed that he received around Rs 25,000-30,000 via UPI in exchange for this information. Investigators are trying to find out whether any additional sums were received through other channels.
Preliminary findings indicate that Mushtaq used a specific app ('Google App Cam') to transmit photos and videos of strategic importance, which allowed the precise location to be captured alongside the media. It is suspected that Mushtaq's inputs could have facilitated a highly precise strike by Pakistan.
Sudesh Kumar Satwan, Special Public Prosecutor for CID (Intelligence), said that the accused has been remanded in custody for five days (until June 22) and will now undergo intensive interrogation. Additionally, on-site verification will be conducted at the locations where he captured and provided photos and videos to his Pakistani handlers. He is a resident of a border village in Jaisalmer. The Pakistani handlers had tasked him with monitoring Army and BSF movements along the sole road leading from Nachna towards the border.
The investigation revealed that Mushtaq opened a tea stall on the main road on the instructions of the Pakistani handlers. Under the guise of running this shop, he was capturing photos and videos of BSF and Army movements and transmitting them to the Pakistani handlers. He had been supplying information to these handlers for the past two years. It is possible that he also relayed intelligence during 'Operation Sindoor'.
Intelligence agencies are conducting further questioning and investigation into this matter. Officials said that Mushtaq planned to install live-feed cameras at his shop, which would have enabled the direct transmission of real-time information to his Pakistani handlers.
Officials noted that this is the third arrest linked to the Pakistani spy network in the Rajasthan region bordering Pakistan in 2026. Intelligence agencies are monitoring suspicious activities in the area. As soon as suspicious individuals share information outside the country, they come onto the intelligence radar. Subsequently, concrete evidence is gathered, a case is registered under the Official Secrets Act, and an arrest is made.
Officials believe that Mushtaq’s interrogation could lead to startling revelations about the Pakistani spy network. The questioning also aims to determine how many other individuals Khalid has recruited for espionage activities.
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