ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Man Arrested For Spying For Pakistan Intelligence Agency, Remanded In Custody

Jaipur: The Rajasthan CID (Intelligence) on Wednesday produced Mushtaq Ali, arrested on the charge of spying for a Pakistani intelligence agency, before a Jaipur court, which remanded him in police custody for five days.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Mushtaq Ali’s cousin Nazir Ahmed lives in Pakistan and facilitated his contact with Khalid, a handler for the Pakistani intelligence agency. Mushtaq had been sending information regarding BSF and Army movements to Khalid for the past two years.

The investigation revealed that he received around Rs 25,000-30,000 via UPI in exchange for this information. Investigators are trying to find out whether any additional sums were received through other channels.

Preliminary findings indicate that Mushtaq used a specific app ('Google App Cam') to transmit photos and videos of strategic importance, which allowed the precise location to be captured alongside the media. It is suspected that Mushtaq's inputs could have facilitated a highly precise strike by Pakistan.

Sudesh Kumar Satwan, Special Public Prosecutor for CID (Intelligence), said that the accused has been remanded in custody for five days (until June 22) and will now undergo intensive interrogation. Additionally, on-site verification will be conducted at the locations where he captured and provided photos and videos to his Pakistani handlers. He is a resident of a border village in Jaisalmer. The Pakistani handlers had tasked him with monitoring Army and BSF movements along the sole road leading from Nachna towards the border.