ETV Bharat / bharat

Marked Unsafe: Falling Plaster In Jaipur, Leaking Homes In Mumbai: Who Is Accountable?

Jaipur/Mumbai: In a fourth-floor home in Mumbai’s Abhyudaya Nagar, monsoon brings along problems of water leaking through the roof for months, resident Shudam Parab says. In Jaipur, a resident doctors’ representative recalls watching plaster fall inside an emergency ward. At a historic college, cracks and damaged plaster raise questions about when approved repairs will begin.

The settings differ, but the concern connects them. People continue to depend on old buildings while maintenance, relocation and redevelopment move through separate administrative processes.

ETV Bharat’s Marked Unsafe campaign examines that gap between visible damage and corrective action. Observations of cracks, seepage or falling plaster do not by themselves establish that a building is structurally unsafe. They do, however, require clear answers about inspection, repair and the safety of those using it.

Maharaja College: repair approved, work awaited

At Jaipur’s Maharaja College, ETV Bharat found damaged plaster on the large seminar hall’s ceiling, cracks in walls and entrance pillars and damaged projecting ledges. Laboratories also showed a need for maintenance. Water was reported to reach the principal’s chamber through leaky roofs during rain.

Principal Professor Sarina Kalia said around 1,000 to 1,500 people, including students, teachers and parents, visit the campus daily. She acknowledged the old building needed maintenance and said repairs had been approved. "Its historical importance and lime-and-stone construction make the work more specialised than routine repairs to a modern building," she explained.

Infographics for unsafe buildings in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Vice-principal Rishikesh Meena informed that the building dates back to 1933 and put its original construction cost at about Rs 8.5 lakh. "The university’s engineering wing has surveyed the premises, identified areas needing attention and prepared an estimate. Approval had been received and work would begin soon," he said.

The assurance establishes that repairs are planned. Commencement or completion date remain unclear.

SMS Hospital, a falling edifice?

At Sawai Man Singh Hospital, the ETV Bharat team observed damaged ledges, damp walls and cracks in thick stone masonry. Roof leaks and waterlogging during rain were also reported.

Dr Dharmendra Singh, president of the Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors, said he had personally witnessed plaster fall in the emergency ward. With resident doctors working round the clock alongside patients and attendants, such incidents were becoming a cause for concern.

"Damp walls in the old resident hostel could create a risk of electric shock. So repairs to the hospital’s older buildings must happen immediately. This is a warning about a possible hazard," he added.

SMS Medical College principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari said the hospital building came up in 1938 and the women’s hospital building in 1913. Maintenance was the responsibility of the Public Works Department, he said, with civil and electrical maintenance undertaken regularly.

"The buildings undergo periodic surveys, and an audit has also been conducted through Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur (MNIT). Other agencies had inspected the premises previously and identified problems that were repaired," Maheshwari stated.

These assurances matter as long as the audit findings are made public or a timetable for addressing the specific damage documented.

Rajasthan College: Students seek better conditions

Rajasthan College, a constituent college of the University of Rajasthan established in 1957, has more than 4,500 students enrolled at a time and admits around 1,500 new students annually. Its campus covers approximately 65 acres.

During ETV Bharat’s visit, students complained about falling plaster, cracks and rainwater seepage. Student leader Shubham Rewar alleged inadequate maintenance left students facing the risk of plaster falling from classroom ceilings.

Lokesh Gurjar, a student, said those travelling from distant areas expected a better academic environment and were disappointed by classroom conditions. “We had raised repair concerns with the administration earlier, but to no avail,” the students said.