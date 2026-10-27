Marked Unsafe: Falling Plaster In Jaipur, Leaking Homes In Mumbai: Who Is Accountable?
Damage in Jaipur’s public buildings and leaks in Mumbai’s ageing homes expose maintenance concerns, while officials cite repairs, audits and plans for redevelopment.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 8:01 AM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Jaipur/Mumbai: In a fourth-floor home in Mumbai’s Abhyudaya Nagar, monsoon brings along problems of water leaking through the roof for months, resident Shudam Parab says. In Jaipur, a resident doctors’ representative recalls watching plaster fall inside an emergency ward. At a historic college, cracks and damaged plaster raise questions about when approved repairs will begin.
The settings differ, but the concern connects them. People continue to depend on old buildings while maintenance, relocation and redevelopment move through separate administrative processes.
ETV Bharat’s Marked Unsafe campaign examines that gap between visible damage and corrective action. Observations of cracks, seepage or falling plaster do not by themselves establish that a building is structurally unsafe. They do, however, require clear answers about inspection, repair and the safety of those using it.
Maharaja College: repair approved, work awaited
At Jaipur’s Maharaja College, ETV Bharat found damaged plaster on the large seminar hall’s ceiling, cracks in walls and entrance pillars and damaged projecting ledges. Laboratories also showed a need for maintenance. Water was reported to reach the principal’s chamber through leaky roofs during rain.
Principal Professor Sarina Kalia said around 1,000 to 1,500 people, including students, teachers and parents, visit the campus daily. She acknowledged the old building needed maintenance and said repairs had been approved. "Its historical importance and lime-and-stone construction make the work more specialised than routine repairs to a modern building," she explained.
Vice-principal Rishikesh Meena informed that the building dates back to 1933 and put its original construction cost at about Rs 8.5 lakh. "The university’s engineering wing has surveyed the premises, identified areas needing attention and prepared an estimate. Approval had been received and work would begin soon," he said.
The assurance establishes that repairs are planned. Commencement or completion date remain unclear.
SMS Hospital, a falling edifice?
At Sawai Man Singh Hospital, the ETV Bharat team observed damaged ledges, damp walls and cracks in thick stone masonry. Roof leaks and waterlogging during rain were also reported.
Dr Dharmendra Singh, president of the Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors, said he had personally witnessed plaster fall in the emergency ward. With resident doctors working round the clock alongside patients and attendants, such incidents were becoming a cause for concern.
"Damp walls in the old resident hostel could create a risk of electric shock. So repairs to the hospital’s older buildings must happen immediately. This is a warning about a possible hazard," he added.
SMS Medical College principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari said the hospital building came up in 1938 and the women’s hospital building in 1913. Maintenance was the responsibility of the Public Works Department, he said, with civil and electrical maintenance undertaken regularly.
"The buildings undergo periodic surveys, and an audit has also been conducted through Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur (MNIT). Other agencies had inspected the premises previously and identified problems that were repaired," Maheshwari stated.
These assurances matter as long as the audit findings are made public or a timetable for addressing the specific damage documented.
Rajasthan College: Students seek better conditions
Rajasthan College, a constituent college of the University of Rajasthan established in 1957, has more than 4,500 students enrolled at a time and admits around 1,500 new students annually. Its campus covers approximately 65 acres.
During ETV Bharat’s visit, students complained about falling plaster, cracks and rainwater seepage. Student leader Shubham Rewar alleged inadequate maintenance left students facing the risk of plaster falling from classroom ceilings.
Lokesh Gurjar, a student, said those travelling from distant areas expected a better academic environment and were disappointed by classroom conditions. “We had raised repair concerns with the administration earlier, but to no avail,” the students said.
Principal Sunita Sharma stated that the college building is old and needs repairs. "Since the matter concerns student safety, I had the premises inspected by the university’s engineering wing. Repair work will commence here soon,” she said.
Two Jaipur schools have shifted
At Saraswati Kund School inside the walled city, relocation has already taken place. Principal Mahendra Gupta said the school had been shifted following seepage and dampness, and repairs were underway.
The school began operating in 1947, initially as a primary institution, later becoming a secondary school and, in 2020, a higher secondary school. Gupta said the building was constructed during the princely period while the education authorities and PWD kept carrying out repairs at different times, but a pending court dispute concerning the building was described as an obstacle to extensive work.
At the Sindhi Camp school, lime plaster has reportedly been falling from the entrance verandah repeatedly and poor classroom conditions are putting children at risk. The school operated in a building approximately a century old before being shifted recently. Repair work has begun, though the building owner and education department remain at odds over its use.
Mumbai: Living beneath a leaking roof
In Abhyudaya Nagar, residents describe repeated repairs to buildings dating to around 1955 and originally developed by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Their hopes now rest on redevelopment, but the cost of living elsewhere remains a concern.
"Our building was constructed in 1955, so we have to carry out repairs from time to time. I live on the fourth floor, so water keeps leaking into my home throughout the four months of the monsoon. We are trying to find a solution, but redevelopment of this area is very necessary. We have got to know that we will be given Rs 25,000 a month towards rent, which is very low for this location. It would be better if we received more,” said Shudam Parab of Building No. 49.
Tanaji Kadam, a resident of Building No. 32, described how families had adapted to the leaks.
"Earlier, during the monsoon, we placed utensils below to collect the water dripping from the roof. Now we have put up a shed over the roof. Our buildings have deteriorated badly. Where repairs are not carried out, portions of the ceiling fall and iron rods start showing and protruding. There are about 3,410 homes in our area today, and we need redevelopment," he said.
A redevelopment promise
Hemant Panchal of Building No. 15 said relocation assistance would determine how residents manage the transition.
"I live in Building No. 15. There is not enough space in Mumbai to create temporary accommodation. In these circumstances, our only demand is that the rent allowance be increased. In today’s circumstances, Rs 25,000 is insufficient to meet expenses in Mumbai. Water leaking into homes and damp walls are common here. Everything will happen according to the decisions taken at the meeting,” he said.
BJP legislator Pravin Darekar said the redevelopment issue had been discussed at a recent meeting at Sahyadri Guest House chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who assured that redevelopment would be undertaken soon to benefit residents.
There are about 141 buildings in Mumbai and its suburbs identified before the monsoon and declared “extremely dangerous”, with warning notices issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Different authorities, the same need for answers
The university’s engineering arrangements, PWD, education authorities and housing agencies have different roles in these cases. Ownership disputes further complicate some buildings’ upkeep.
That division of responsibility makes a public account of action more necessary - what inspections found, which repairs are urgent, when work will finish and what arrangements protect people in the meantime.
In Jaipur, some repairs are approved, and two schools have moved. In Mumbai, residents seek redevelopment and adequate help to rent elsewhere. Each measure needs to be judged by its delivery. For those beneath a leaking roof or a damaged ceiling, an assurance becomes trustworthy when the work gets completed.
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