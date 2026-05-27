Rajasthan HC Upholds Life Imprisonment Of Convicted Rapist Asaram Bapu Out On Bail Since Oct 2025; Two Aides Aquitted
The division bench acquitted Asaram's aides (sevadaars), Sharatchandra and Shilpi, of all charges.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM IST
Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday upheld the life sentence to self-styled godman and convicted rapist Asaram Bapu, turning down his appeal challenging the sentence handed down in a sexual assault case.
In its judgment, a division bench of the High Court, comprising Justices Arun Kumar Monga and Yogendra Kumar Purohit, did not completely exonerate Asaram of all charges.
The bench upheld the lower court's verdict regarding the charges of rape under the Indian Penal Code, sexual assault under the POCSO Act, and offences under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, among others.
The division bench acquitted Asaram's aides (sevadaars), Sharatchandra and Shilpi, of all charges.
Some relief for Asaram
Speaking on the matter, the victim's counsel, P.C. Solanki, stated that the court has not stayed the sentence. While the life imprisonment sentence remains in force, the court has indeed granted some relief.
"As far as the judgement is concerned, it is partly in favour of the accused and partly in favour of the victim. Two accused have been acquitted by the High Court. Given this, the accused, Asaram's charges of gangrape would not be sustained," Solanki said.
Solanki further indicated that, after consulting with the victim, they intend to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the order acquitting the other accused individuals. Following this verdict, Asaram is now required to surrender himself to jail.
Out on bail since October 2025
In March 2024, Asaram was granted bail for the first time—for a period of 10 days—to undergo medical treatment at a private hospital. Since then, he has continued to receive bail extensions at regular intervals.
In January 2025, Asaram was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till March 31, 2025, on medical grounds. In October 2025, he was again granted an interim bail of six months by the Rajasthan High Court on medical grounds. Currently, Asaram remains out on interim bail; just two days ago, the duration of this bail was extended until July 7.
Hearing Concluded on April 20
The hearing on the appeals filed by Asaram, Sharatchandra, and Shilpi against their sentences concluded on April 20. Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat, along with Advocates Deepak Menaria and Yashpal Singh Rajpurohit, presented arguments on behalf of Asaram and his aides.
Additional Advocate General Deepak Chaudhary argued on behalf of the State Government, while Advocate P.C. Solanki represented the victim. After hearing arguments from all parties, the High Court had reserved its verdict on April 20, 2026.
Life imprisonment pronounced in 2018
On April 25, 2018, a special court had sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment—for the remainder of his natural life—in a case involving the rape of a minor. Meanwhile, co-accused Shilpi and Sharatchand were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each. Challenging this very verdict, all three filed an appeal in the Rajasthan High Court.
Dozens of petitions
During his incarceration, Asaram's lawyers filed dozens of petitions across the High Court, lower courts, and the Supreme Court in an effort to secure his release on bail.
Here is the complete timeline of events:
- Asaram was accused of sexually exploiting a minor girl on the night of August 15, 2013, at his ashram in Manai.
- Six days after the incident—on August 21—a case of rape was registered in Delhi; the FIR was subsequently transferred to Mathania.
- On August 31, 2013, the police arrested Asaram at his ashram near Indore and brought him to Jodhpur.
- The Jodhpur Police completed their investigation into the case and filed the chargesheet on November 5, 2013.
- On April 25, 2018, the court sentenced Asaram to rigorous life imprisonment (imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life).
- On May 27, 2026, the Rajasthan High Court delivered its verdict on the appeals filed against the convictions, granting some relief; the volunteers were acquitted.
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