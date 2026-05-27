ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan HC Upholds Life Imprisonment Of Convicted Rapist Asaram Bapu Out On Bail Since Oct 2025; Two Aides Aquitted

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday upheld the life sentence to self-styled godman and convicted rapist Asaram Bapu, turning down his appeal challenging the sentence handed down in a sexual assault case.

In its judgment, a division bench of the High Court, comprising Justices Arun Kumar Monga and Yogendra Kumar Purohit, did not completely exonerate Asaram of all charges.

The bench upheld the lower court's verdict regarding the charges of rape under the Indian Penal Code, sexual assault under the POCSO Act, and offences under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, among others.

The division bench acquitted Asaram's aides (sevadaars), Sharatchandra and Shilpi, of all charges.

Some relief for Asaram

Speaking on the matter, the victim's counsel, P.C. Solanki, stated that the court has not stayed the sentence. While the life imprisonment sentence remains in force, the court has indeed granted some relief.

"As far as the judgement is concerned, it is partly in favour of the accused and partly in favour of the victim. Two accused have been acquitted by the High Court. Given this, the accused, Asaram's charges of gangrape would not be sustained," Solanki said.

Solanki further indicated that, after consulting with the victim, they intend to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the order acquitting the other accused individuals. Following this verdict, Asaram is now required to surrender himself to jail.

Out on bail since October 2025

In March 2024, Asaram was granted bail for the first time—for a period of 10 days—to undergo medical treatment at a private hospital. Since then, he has continued to receive bail extensions at regular intervals.