Rajasthan High Court Receives Fifth Bomb Threat In A Month; Similar Threats In Ajmer Dargah, Collectorate
Published : December 10, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST
Jaipur: The Jaipur bench of the Rajasthan High Court received another bomb threat on Wednesday, marking the fifth such warning in over a month and the third in the last three days.
Authorities have beefed up the security in and around the High Court premises after the fresh threat. This also prompted the administration to halt case hearings for about an hour.
High Court outpost in-charge Sumer Singh confirmed the development, saying that an extensive security sweep and the evacuation of all individuals from the main premises took place.
“A joint team of police, the bomb squad and the dog squad carried out thorough searches of the court premises. The court staff, lawyers, and litigants were also evacuated and searched as a precautionary measure, while fire brigade and ambulance services were also deployed,” he said.
In response to the ongoing threats, additional security forces have been requested for the upcoming High Court Bar Association elections scheduled for Thursday.
Prahlad Sharma, former president of the Jaipur High Court Bar Association, demanded an urgent probe into the daily threats. “It should be investigated whether the motive behind this is to delay the hearing of a specific case or whether there is a conspiracy to distract the administration by issuing daily threats and then carrying out a major incident,” Sharma said.
This is the fifth bomb threat in a month and a half. The first was received on October 31, followed by a second on December 5. Since December 8, daily threats have continued.
The Sessions Court has also received two bomb threats. Each time, hearings are interrupted and the premises evacuated, creating fear and disrupting court proceedings.
Bomb threat in Ajmer
A similar bomb threat, targeting the District Collectorate and the Garib Nawaz dargah in Ajmer, was received via email on the District Collector's official email ID on Wednesday.
Following the threat, a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad, and personnel from the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) conducted a thorough search of the Collectorate premises. The investigating agencies then proceeded to the Ajmer dargah, where a comprehensive search operation was carried out, but “no explosives have been found so far.”
