Rajasthan High Court Receives Fifth Bomb Threat In A Month; Similar Threats In Ajmer Dargah, Collectorate

Jaipur: The Jaipur bench of the Rajasthan High Court received another bomb threat on Wednesday, marking the fifth such warning in over a month and the third in the last three days.

Authorities have beefed up the security in and around the High Court premises after the fresh threat. This also prompted the administration to halt case hearings for about an hour.

High Court outpost in-charge Sumer Singh confirmed the development, saying that an extensive security sweep and the evacuation of all individuals from the main premises took place.

“A joint team of police, the bomb squad and the dog squad carried out thorough searches of the court premises. The court staff, lawyers, and litigants were also evacuated and searched as a precautionary measure, while fire brigade and ambulance services were also deployed,” he said.

In response to the ongoing threats, additional security forces have been requested for the upcoming High Court Bar Association elections scheduled for Thursday.