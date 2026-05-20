Rajasthan High Court Orders Jodhpur CBI To Probe Cops Who Arrested 10 Women Call Centre Employees In 2025
It is alleged that the women were detained overnight without an FIR being filed immediately, and going against law prohibiting arrest of women after sunset.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Jodhpur: Acting on an order from the Rajasthan High Court, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) wing of the Jodhpur CBI has registered an FIR to investigate the role of the police in a call centre-related case that was originally registered last year at the Kudi Bhagtasani Police Station. The investigation will be conducted by CBI DSP Harish Singh.
In its FIR, the CBI has incorporated both the original FIR registered at the Kudi Bhagtasani Police Station, and the High Court's order; the investigation now has to proceed in accordance with the directives outlined in the latter, and the findings must be submitted to the HC.
In the case, the Kudi Bhagtasani Police Station personnel stand accused of detaining 10 young women at the police station overnight without registering any FIR, even though the formal FIR was recorded only on the following day. On May 12, a single-judge bench of the High Court, presided over by Justice Anil Kumar Upman, disposed of several petitions related to the FIR registered at the Kudi Bhagtasani PS on January 16, 2025.
In doing so, the HC directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kudi Bhagtasani Police Station to hand over all relevant records to the CBI within one week. The CBI is expected to complete its investigation within six months of receiving these. Until such time, the subordinate court has been directed to adjourn the hearings in this case.
Court Declares Detention Illegal
In their petitions filed before the Court, the petitioners — including Priyanka Mewada, Lakshita, and others — alleged that they were picked up from their homes on the evening of January 15, 2025, without any formal complaint against them, and were subsequently detained illegally at the police station throughout the night. The formal FIR was registered only the following day.
Upon summoning the case diary for scrutiny, the Court observed that on January 15, 2025 — and in the absence of any information regarding the commission of a cognizable offense — the police had indeed picked up 10 young women from their homes, brought them to the police station, and held them in illegal custody throughout the night. During the hearings, the HC declared this action by the police to be a direct violation of Sections 43(5) and 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), which explicitly prohibit the arrest of women after sunset.
The Court had appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Boranada zone) Anand Singh Rajpurohit, as the Nodal Officer to oversee the investigation. However, when the report was submitted, the Court discovered a major contradiction. In the CCTV footage from the petitioners' residence, sub-inspector Shimla could be clearly seen transporting the young women in a government vehicle.
Yet, the CCTV footage from the police station covering the period after 9 pm on January 15 was missing — a fact the Court viewed with grave concern. Similarly, two entries in the daily diary for January 15 contained no mention whatsoever of the young women being brought to the police station. Consequently, the CBI was ordered to conduct an investigation into the matter through an independent agency.