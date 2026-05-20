ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan High Court Orders Jodhpur CBI To Probe Cops Who Arrested 10 Women Call Centre Employees In 2025

Jodhpur: Acting on an order from the Rajasthan High Court, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) wing of the Jodhpur CBI has registered an FIR to investigate the role of the police in a call centre-related case that was originally registered last year at the Kudi Bhagtasani Police Station. The investigation will be conducted by CBI DSP Harish Singh.

In its FIR, the CBI has incorporated both the original FIR registered at the Kudi Bhagtasani Police Station, and the High Court's order; the investigation now has to proceed in accordance with the directives outlined in the latter, and the findings must be submitted to the HC.

In the case, the Kudi Bhagtasani Police Station personnel stand accused of detaining 10 young women at the police station overnight without registering any FIR, even though the formal FIR was recorded only on the following day. On May 12, a single-judge bench of the High Court, presided over by Justice Anil Kumar Upman, disposed of several petitions related to the FIR registered at the Kudi Bhagtasani PS on January 16, 2025.

In doing so, the HC directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kudi Bhagtasani Police Station to hand over all relevant records to the CBI within one week. The CBI is expected to complete its investigation within six months of receiving these. Until such time, the subordinate court has been directed to adjourn the hearings in this case.

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