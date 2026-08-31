Rajasthan High Court Advocates Strike Against Acting CJ Sanjeev Prakash Sharma Over 'Misuse Of Power' Allegations
Advocates of the Jaipur and Jodhpur benches are on a strike against the Acting CJ, who has been accused of 'misuse of power'
Published : August 31, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Jaipur: Advocates at Rajasthan High Court on Monday have launched a strike against Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma over allegations of misuse of administrative powers and manipulating case listings. The protest by the advocates at the High Court's Jaipur and Jodhpur benches has prompted police to rush to the spot to disperse them.
Videos showed the advocates assembling in the corridor of the High Court and chanting slogans 'Gali gali mein shor hai, hamara mukhiya chor hai'(There is an uproar that our chief is a thief). Some of the protesting advocates were seen sitting inside the corridor along with their files in protest.
The protest comes close on the heels of damning letters by Supreme Court Justice Sandeep Mehta to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant accusing Justice Sharma of manipulating case listings and misusing his administrative powers. Justice Mehta, in his letter, urged CJI Kant to appoint a Chief Justice from another state to head the Rajasthan High Court.
Responding to the allegations, CJI Surya Kant on Wednesday said he has already taken note of the concerns raised in letters by Justice Sandeep Mehta.
In a press statement, CJI Kant underscored that allegations against a sitting judge must be addressed strictly through the established institutional mechanism. The CJI said that he and the other members of the collegium are already working on the appointment of chief justices in the remaining high courts.
"He has already taken note of the concerns raised in the letters written by Justice Sandeep Mehta, while stressing that allegations against a sitting judge must be dealt with strictly through the established institutional mechanism," said a press statement.
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