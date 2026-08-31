ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan High Court Advocates Strike Against Acting CJ Sanjeev Prakash Sharma Over 'Misuse Of Power' Allegations

Jaipur: Advocates at Rajasthan High Court on Monday have launched a strike against Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma over allegations of misuse of administrative powers and manipulating case listings. The protest by the advocates at the High Court's Jaipur and Jodhpur benches has prompted police to rush to the spot to disperse them.

Videos showed the advocates assembling in the corridor of the High Court and chanting slogans 'Gali gali mein shor hai, hamara mukhiya chor hai'(There is an uproar that our chief is a thief). Some of the protesting advocates were seen sitting inside the corridor along with their files in protest.

The protest comes close on the heels of damning letters by Supreme Court Justice Sandeep Mehta to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant accusing Justice Sharma of manipulating case listings and misusing his administrative powers. Justice Mehta, in his letter, urged CJI Kant to appoint a Chief Justice from another state to head the Rajasthan High Court.