Rajasthan: Heroin Worth Over Rs 5 Crore Recovered In Area Bordering Pakistan
Police have arrested two accused, one of whom is said to be a habitual smuggler with a case registered against him under the NDPS Act.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Anupgarh/Shrikaranpur: Security agencies and the police have achieved a major breakthrough against drug smuggling in Rajasthan's Anupgarh district, which borders the India-Pakistan international border.
In a joint operation, the Anupgarh police, District Special Team (DST), and Border DST recovered approximately 500 grams of heroin that had been dropped from Pakistan via a drone. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 2.5 crore in the international market. Two brothers riding a motorcycle were arrested at the scene.
In the Chak 13-SB area of Shrikaranpur, the BSF recovered a suspicious packet containing 810 grams of heroin. The international market value of this recovered heroin is estimated to be Rs 3 crore.
Sub-Inspector Ramkesh Meena said that DST Constable Dinesh had received information regarding the arrival of a consignment of narcotics in the area. Upon receiving the information, police and security teams devised a strategy. Under the supervision of DST in-charge Ram Vilas Bishnoi and Border DST In-charge Lal Bahadur, a joint team set up a blockade and maintained strict surveillance near the canal in the '5K Rohi' area. Two youths were arrested at the spot along with their motorcycle. A search led to the recovery of approximately 500 grams of heroin.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Gurmel (22), a resident of 27A, and his elder brother Sarvjit (25). Preliminary investigations revealed that Sarvjit is a habitual smuggler and already has a case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
SI Ramkesh Meena said that initial questioning revealed the heroin consignment was dropped into Indian territory from across the border in Pakistan using a modern drone. However, the identity of the cross-border smuggler who sent the consignment and the intended recipients (suppliers) remains unknown. Police interrogation of both accused individuals is ongoing.
As part of an ongoing anti-narcotics smuggling campaign near the India-Pakistan border, the 118th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 810 grams of heroin in the Shrikaranpur area. The international market value of the seized heroin is estimated at approximately Rs 3 crore. The BSF has handed over the seized contraband to the Kesrisinghpur police for further legal action.
According to sources, on September 27, Company Commander Inspector Ramesh Kumar received information about a suspicious packet lying in Chak No. 13-SB, an area within the jurisdiction of the Kohli Border Outpost. Acting on the information, a BSF team, led by Inspector Ramesh Kumar, immediately arrived at the scene and secured the suspicious packet. Upon inspection, the BSF team discovered heroin inside. The contraband weighed approximately 810 grams. Subsequently, BSF officials informed the local Kesrisinghpur police, and the seized heroin was handed over to them for necessary legal proceedings.
Continuous surveillance and vigilance are being maintained in the border area under the leadership of Commandant Kamal Singh Rathore of the 118th Battalion. The BSF is conducting an operation in the border area to curb illegal activities, including drug smuggling. Further legal action will now be taken regarding the heroin seized by the police. Additionally, the police and security agencies will work to trace the origin of the narcotics and identify the individuals involved.
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