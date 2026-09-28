ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Heroin Worth Over Rs 5 Crore Recovered In Area Bordering Pakistan

Anupgarh/Shrikaranpur: Security agencies and the police have achieved a major breakthrough against drug smuggling in Rajasthan's Anupgarh district, which borders the India-Pakistan international border.

In a joint operation, the Anupgarh police, District Special Team (DST), and Border DST recovered approximately 500 grams of heroin that had been dropped from Pakistan via a drone. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 2.5 crore in the international market. Two brothers riding a motorcycle were arrested at the scene.

In the Chak 13-SB ​​area of ​​Shrikaranpur, the BSF recovered a suspicious packet containing 810 grams of heroin. The international market value of this recovered heroin is estimated to be Rs 3 crore.

Sub-Inspector Ramkesh Meena said that DST Constable Dinesh had received information regarding the arrival of a consignment of narcotics in the area. Upon receiving the information, police and security teams devised a strategy. Under the supervision of DST in-charge Ram Vilas Bishnoi and Border DST In-charge Lal Bahadur, a joint team set up a blockade and maintained strict surveillance near the canal in the '5K Rohi' area. Two youths were arrested at the spot along with their motorcycle. A search led to the recovery of approximately 500 grams of heroin.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gurmel (22), a resident of 27A, and his elder brother Sarvjit (25). Preliminary investigations revealed that Sarvjit is a habitual smuggler and already has a case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.