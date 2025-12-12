Rajasthan HC Issues Notice To Saudi Embassy After Youth's Body Not Returned 28 Days After Death
The High Court took the unusual step of issuing notice to the Saudi Embassy as a Rajasthan family awaited their son's remains for 28 days.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST
Jodhpur/Bundi: Twenty-eight days after 19-year-old Ramesh Kumar Meghwal from Rajasthan's Balotra district died under suspicious circumstances in Saudi Arabia on November 13, 2025, his body is yet to be brought back to India for the last rites.
The Rajasthan High Court has issued a notice to the Saudi Arabian Embassy in New Delhi, seeking an explanation for the prolonged delay. Advocate Sushil Bishnoi said Justice Nupur Bhati issued the notice while hearing a petition filed by the victim’s mother, Teju Bai and listed the matter for December 17, 2025, when the embassy’s response will be reviewed.
Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Meghwalon ki Dhani in Gida tehsil, had travelled to Saudi Arabia for employment about a month and a half ago. His sudden and suspicious death has left the family devastated, with the delay in repatriation adding to their ordeal.
Bundi-based social worker Charmes Sharma had earlier filed a petition with the President’s Secretariat, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, and also lodged complaints with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The President’s Secretariat directed the MEA to take immediate action, and the Ministry subsequently issued an official response via email.
Even weeks later, with no progress, the family approached the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday with help from Sharma. Represented by advocates Sushil Bishnoi and Sunil Purohit, Teju Bai appealed for her son’s final viewing and dignified cremation. Taking note of the urgency, the court heard the matter the following day.
Notices Also Issued to Centre and Rajasthan Govt
Along with the Saudi Arabian Embassy, the High Court issued notices to India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the Joint Secretary (Gulf Division) in the MEA, and the Rajasthan Home Secretary. Advocate Bishnoi represented the petitioner, while Additional Solicitor General Bharat Vyas appeared for the Centre.
Indian Embassy’s Response
Following Sharma’s petition on November 25, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh responded the next day, stating that Saudi police were still investigating the case. The embassy said the body would be handed over only after the forensic medical report was completed, after which a No Objection Certificate (NOC) would be issued for repatriation.
On December 3, the embassy sent the death certificate, which listed the cause of death as "suicide." However, the medical report was still awaited, delaying the return of the body. The family and activists have termed the prolonged process a delaying tactic and demanded a fair investigation. The High Court’s intervention has now given the grieving family renewed hope for justice.
