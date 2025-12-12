ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan HC Issues Notice To Saudi Embassy After Youth's Body Not Returned 28 Days After Death

Jodhpur/Bundi: Twenty-eight days after 19-year-old Ramesh Kumar Meghwal from Rajasthan's Balotra district died under suspicious circumstances in Saudi Arabia on November 13, 2025, his body is yet to be brought back to India for the last rites.

The Rajasthan High Court has issued a notice to the Saudi Arabian Embassy in New Delhi, seeking an explanation for the prolonged delay. Advocate Sushil Bishnoi said Justice Nupur Bhati issued the notice while hearing a petition filed by the victim’s mother, Teju Bai and listed the matter for December 17, 2025, when the embassy’s response will be reviewed.

Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Meghwalon ki Dhani in Gida tehsil, had travelled to Saudi Arabia for employment about a month and a half ago. His sudden and suspicious death has left the family devastated, with the delay in repatriation adding to their ordeal.

Bundi-based social worker Charmes Sharma had earlier filed a petition with the President’s Secretariat, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, and also lodged complaints with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The President’s Secretariat directed the MEA to take immediate action, and the Ministry subsequently issued an official response via email.

Even weeks later, with no progress, the family approached the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday with help from Sharma. Represented by advocates Sushil Bishnoi and Sunil Purohit, Teju Bai appealed for her son’s final viewing and dignified cremation. Taking note of the urgency, the court heard the matter the following day.