Rajasthan HC Grants Six Months' Interim Bail To Asaram Bapu On Medical Grounds

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday granted a six-month interim bail to self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence in a 2013 rape case, on medical grounds.

Asaram had filed a bail petition citing his deteriorating health condition, saying it needed medical treatment.

Asaram's lawyer, Yashpal Rajpurohit, said a division bench of Justices SP Sharma and Sangeeta Sharma, heard the petition and granted bail for six months. He said that the division bench has also lifted the condition of two policemen accompanying him, which was earlier stated by the Supreme Court when it granted bail to Asaram on medical grounds on January 7. The apex court had granted the bail till March end.

Asaram has been in jail since August 2013 and presently, undergoing treatment a private Ayurvedic hospital.