Rajasthan HC Grants Six Months' Interim Bail To Asaram Bapu On Medical Grounds

Asaram Bapu has been serving life sentence in a 2013 rape case at Jodhpur Central Jail since August 2018.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 29, 2025 at 3:18 PM IST

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday granted a six-month interim bail to self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence in a 2013 rape case, on medical grounds.

Asaram had filed a bail petition citing his deteriorating health condition, saying it needed medical treatment.

Asaram's lawyer, Yashpal Rajpurohit, said a division bench of Justices SP Sharma and Sangeeta Sharma, heard the petition and granted bail for six months. He said that the division bench has also lifted the condition of two policemen accompanying him, which was earlier stated by the Supreme Court when it granted bail to Asaram on medical grounds on January 7. The apex court had granted the bail till March end.

Asaram has been in jail since August 2013 and presently, undergoing treatment a private Ayurvedic hospital.

He was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2013 at his ashram near Jodhpur. Based on a complaint filed by the girl's parents, Jodhpur Police arrested him from his Chhindwara ashram and sent to Jodhpur Central Jail. On April 25, 2018, a Jodhpur court sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment for sexual misconduct under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Meanwhile, a woman from Surat, a former disciple accused Asaram of sexually assaulting her multiple times between 2001 and 2005 at his ashram in Ahmedabad's Motera. This resulted in another case, in which a Gandhinagar court convicted him for rape.

Also, two sisters from Surat alleged that Asaram and his son had sexually assaulted them between 2002 and 2005 at the Surat ashram and cases were filed against the duo.

