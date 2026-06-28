ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Hadoti Garlic Price Goes Up; Low Yield, Stockpiling Contribute To Surge

Kota: Over the past month, garlic prices have surged by approximately Rs 3,000 per quintal, with garlic currently selling in the range of Rs 6,000-16,000 per quintal in the Hadoti division of Rajasthan, which accounts for the highest garlic production in the state, and Kota's Bhamashah Agricultural Produce Market (Mandi), which serves as the world's largest garlic trading hub.

Garlic arrivals at the market are lower this year compared to last year due to reduced farmer yields. Additionally, farmers are holding back stock, and traders are also stockpiling purchased inventory. As a result, prices have been steadily rising due to the low supply.

The price of high-quality garlic intended for export has reached Rs 20,000 per quintal. Farmers are securing these rates at the market, though the price surge is somewhat capped by the lack of exports to countries like Nepal and Bangladesh.

Amidst rising prices and low local arrivals, Chinese garlic has entered major cities. Omprakash Jain, a garlic trader at the Kota Bhamashah Mandi, notes that Chinese garlic has begun appearing in markets across Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and other major cities.

Traders hold varying opinions regarding Chinese garlic. Harish Vijayvargiya, a trader from Kota, says that while Chinese garlic is entering the country, it does not reach the Hadoti region. Furthermore, it faces stiff competition in major cities because its landed cost is around Rs 200 per kilogram, a price point at which Indian garlic is also readily available.

Bhupendra Nandwana, a garlic trader, notes that Chinese garlic barely reaches the Hadoti region, as there is no demand for it locally. Furthermore, such garlic is not preferred because the garlic from the Hadoti region boasts superior aroma and quality. It is supplied across the country and remains in high demand.