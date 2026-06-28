Rajasthan: Hadoti Garlic Price Goes Up; Low Yield, Stockpiling Contribute To Surge
The price of high-quality garlic intended for export has reached Rs 20,000 per quintal.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Kota: Over the past month, garlic prices have surged by approximately Rs 3,000 per quintal, with garlic currently selling in the range of Rs 6,000-16,000 per quintal in the Hadoti division of Rajasthan, which accounts for the highest garlic production in the state, and Kota's Bhamashah Agricultural Produce Market (Mandi), which serves as the world's largest garlic trading hub.
Garlic arrivals at the market are lower this year compared to last year due to reduced farmer yields. Additionally, farmers are holding back stock, and traders are also stockpiling purchased inventory. As a result, prices have been steadily rising due to the low supply.
The price of high-quality garlic intended for export has reached Rs 20,000 per quintal. Farmers are securing these rates at the market, though the price surge is somewhat capped by the lack of exports to countries like Nepal and Bangladesh.
Amidst rising prices and low local arrivals, Chinese garlic has entered major cities. Omprakash Jain, a garlic trader at the Kota Bhamashah Mandi, notes that Chinese garlic has begun appearing in markets across Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and other major cities.
Traders hold varying opinions regarding Chinese garlic. Harish Vijayvargiya, a trader from Kota, says that while Chinese garlic is entering the country, it does not reach the Hadoti region. Furthermore, it faces stiff competition in major cities because its landed cost is around Rs 200 per kilogram, a price point at which Indian garlic is also readily available.
Bhupendra Nandwana, a garlic trader, notes that Chinese garlic barely reaches the Hadoti region, as there is no demand for it locally. Furthermore, such garlic is not preferred because the garlic from the Hadoti region boasts superior aroma and quality. It is supplied across the country and remains in high demand.
Due to rising prices at the Kota market, garlic arrived from Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Although priced Rs 10–20 per kg higher than Hadoti garlic, it did not arrive in significant quantities. It also saw less preference, as traders primarily purchase garlic from the market to ship it to other regions.
Jain states that some garlic — specifically high-grade and export-quality produce — is selling for as much as Rs 20,000 per quintal. This variety is large and glossy. However, only one or two lots of this quality reach the market, whereas the average price hovers between Rs 6,000 and Rs 16,000 per quintal. Garlic, consisting of broken cloves, is available for Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per quintal.
Currently, the Bhamashah Agricultural Produce Market is receiving daily arrivals of approximately 7,000 to 8,000 sacks of garlic, amounting to about 3,500 to 4,000 quintals. Last year, arrivals stood at around 12,000 to 13,000 sacks (6,000 to 6,500 quintals). Current arrivals are only about 60–70% of last year's volume. While this is driving prices up, the increase is not quite meeting expectations.
The reason for low market arrivals is reduced production. Additionally, farmers have held back stocks this time. They anticipate that prices will rise in the coming days, and since others may lack supply then, they will secure better rates. Traders, too, have built up significant stocks based on this expectation, having purchased the farmers' produce early on; they also look forward to realising good prices.
Jain notes that Indian garlic used to be exported to neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh and Nepal. However, due to strained relations with Bangladesh, exports to that country have halted.
Meanwhile, demand from Nepal has also declined. China has supplied its produce to both these nations. Furthermore, Chinese garlic is entering India surreptitiously. While this produce rarely reaches the Hadoti region or Madhya Pradesh, it is widely available in Delhi and various parts of Uttar Pradesh. Although the prices are comparable, the Chinese variety falls short of Hadoti garlic in terms of flavour.
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