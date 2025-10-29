ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Governor Bagde Says Indians Running Silicon Valley, Claims Trump Was Forced to Step Back

Kota: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, while inaugurating the Students' Activity Centre (SAT) at Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), said that US President Donald Trump reversed his decision on permit fees because of Indian technological expertise.

He added that Indian students and professionals with technological knowledge are running foreign and multinational companies, including those in Silicon Valley, United States of America.

"Indian students are going to the USA for higher studies and are excelling there while contributing to the growth of those companies," he said. It should be noted that the Rajasthan Governor is on a two-day visit to Kota, and at around 11 AM, he inaugurated the SAT at the RTU.

Turning the focus to India's educational history, Bagde said the Gurukul system was discontinued, and the education system was altered. He explained that a new education policy, introduced in 1885 and implemented in 1886, was brought in by Lord Thomas Macaulay.

He said that to keep India enslaved for a long period, it was necessary to change the education system, and that is what happened. Bagde continued by noting that Lord Macaulay used to say India had no thieves or beggars, and yet it was not far behind in technology.

"Through calculations in the Panchang, eclipses of the Sun and Moon were predicted years in advance. When there were only six universities in the world, India had two, namely Nalanda and Takshashila," he added.