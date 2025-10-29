Rajasthan Governor Bagde Says Indians Running Silicon Valley, Claims Trump Was Forced to Step Back
Rajasthan Governor said Donald Trump reversed the permit fee decision due to Indian tech expertise, noting Indians lead global companies.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 4:31 PM IST
Kota: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, while inaugurating the Students' Activity Centre (SAT) at Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), said that US President Donald Trump reversed his decision on permit fees because of Indian technological expertise.
He added that Indian students and professionals with technological knowledge are running foreign and multinational companies, including those in Silicon Valley, United States of America.
"Indian students are going to the USA for higher studies and are excelling there while contributing to the growth of those companies," he said. It should be noted that the Rajasthan Governor is on a two-day visit to Kota, and at around 11 AM, he inaugurated the SAT at the RTU.
Turning the focus to India's educational history, Bagde said the Gurukul system was discontinued, and the education system was altered. He explained that a new education policy, introduced in 1885 and implemented in 1886, was brought in by Lord Thomas Macaulay.
He said that to keep India enslaved for a long period, it was necessary to change the education system, and that is what happened. Bagde continued by noting that Lord Macaulay used to say India had no thieves or beggars, and yet it was not far behind in technology.
"Through calculations in the Panchang, eclipses of the Sun and Moon were predicted years in advance. When there were only six universities in the world, India had two, namely Nalanda and Takshashila," he added.
The programme was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Nimit Chaudhary. Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Education and Panchayat Minister Madan Dilawar, and MLA Sandeep Sharma were present as special guests.
Bairwa said the new National Education Policy, the credit system, and the skill-based focus allow students to choose subjects that suit their interests. RTU has introduced a part-time MTech course for the first time, and new BTech branches in Chemical Engineering and Transport Engineering have been added.
The Governor noted the government's aim to provide students not just a degree, but skills and proficiency so they can progress through innovation. Addressing trade issues, he highlighted that although Trump had imposed tariffs, there is a growing emphasis on indigenous products during Diwali, indicating India is moving in that direction.
The Vice Chancellor said that SAT aims to foster students' overall development by providing opportunities to connect, learn skills, and build networks beyond academics, including leadership and creativity.
Chairman of the Student Activity Centre, Dr Rajshree Tapadia, said SAT supports activities alongside academics. SAT forms various clubs, and students join from the first year and continue to participate in activities during their studies. SAT also organises events such as Anukriti and the technical-cultural fest (THAR).
