Rajasthan Govt To SC: Local Bodies Polls To Be Held By April Next Year
The delimitation exercise is nearing completion, and the polls for local bodies will be held by April 2026.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 19, 2025 at 6:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Friday assured the Supreme Court that municipal corporation and panchayat polls will be held by April next year. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench decided not to interfere with an order passed by the Rajasthan High Court, which directed that polls be held by April 2026.
Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, representing the state government, submitted that the delimitation exercise is nearing completion, and the polls for local bodies will be held within the deadline fixed by the High Court. The bench said at this stage there was no reason to doubt the assurance given by the state government, and if the poll is delayed, for whatever reason, the parties can move before the high court.
"It seems to us that the delimitation exercise is nearing completion, and the high court has issued directions to complete the exercise by April 15, 2026. We see no reason to entertain this SLP (Special Leave Petition)," said the bench, while declining to interfere with the November 14 order of the Rajasthan High Court.
The apex court disposed of a plea by Congress leader and former legislator Sanyam Lodha. The Congress leader sought the immediate conduct of municipal polls, while alleging unwarranted delay in holding the elections to the local bodies. On November 14, the high court directed the state government to conduct the pending panchayat and municipal elections together and complete the entire process by April 15 next year.
