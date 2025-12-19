ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Govt To SC: Local Bodies Polls To Be Held By April Next Year

New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Friday assured the Supreme Court that municipal corporation and panchayat polls will be held by April next year. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench decided not to interfere with an order passed by the Rajasthan High Court, which directed that polls be held by April 2026.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, representing the state government, submitted that the delimitation exercise is nearing completion, and the polls for local bodies will be held within the deadline fixed by the High Court. The bench said at this stage there was no reason to doubt the assurance given by the state government, and if the poll is delayed, for whatever reason, the parties can move before the high court.