ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Former Minister Dr Mahesh Joshi Arrested In Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan Mission Scam

Jaipur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thursday arrested former Rajasthan Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister Dr Mahesh Joshi in a Rs 960 crore scam involving the 'Jal Jeevan Mission', the Central government's ambitious scheme aimed at providing tap water to every household.

ACB DIG Dr Rameshwar Singh said that Joshi was taken into custody at 5 am from his residence in Jaipur. The Special Investigation Team, which is probing the scam, arrested him following a round of interrogation.

The case is linked to alleged irregularities in tenders issued under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Investigators allege that two firms, Shri Ganpati Tubewell and Shri Shyam Tubewell, secured contracts by submitting fake experience certificates purportedly issued by IRCON International. As per the investigation, Shri Ganpati Tubewell allegedly secured contracts worth Rs 859.2 crore while Shri Shyam Tubewell obtained tenders worth Rs 120.25 crore through fraudulent means.