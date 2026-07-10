Rajasthan: Food Safety And Drug Controller Commissionerate Seizes Over 5 Lakh Energy Drinks
Vijay Prakash Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Controller's Commissionerate, says misleading claims were found in many products in violation of FSSAI norms.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Jaipur: Time not to get carried away by the cans with labels proclaiming “Energy Drink, Vitalizes Body and Mind”. The Food Safety and Drug Controller Commissionerate has taken steps to stop the increasing popularity of energy drinks and their false promotion, seizing more than five lakh energy drinks of different brands in the last one week across Rajasthan.
Vijay Prakash Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Controller's Commissionerate, said misleading claims were found in many products in violation of the guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). On this basis, a campaign was launched against them.
Sharma said that the commissionerate has now banned the sale and storage of these energy drinks in the market as well as on online platforms. Many companies were selling their products with claims like instant energy boost, improving physical ability and performance, but there was no solid scientific evidence to support these claims.
The Joint Commissioner said that till now more than five lakh energy drinks have been seized across the state. During inspection, it was found that words like “Energy Drink, Vitalizes Body and Mind” were written on many cans, which falls under the category of misleading publicity as per FSSAI rules.
The department has appealed to the general public to be cautious about products with misleading claims and to immediately inform the department of any complaint.
Doctors have expressed deep concern over the uncontrolled use of energy drinks. These contain high amounts of caffeine, excessive sugar and other stimulants. Continuous or excessive consumption can increase the risk of high blood pressure, fast or irregular heart rate, stomach problems, gastritis, acidity, insomnia and, in severe cases, heart attack. At present, their trend is increasing rapidly among the youth. During exam preparation, gym workout, staying up late at night and in parties, energy drinks are being used like normal soft drinks, whereas they have different and harmful effects on the body.
According to doctors, the biggest concern is about the increasing trend of taking energy drinks with alcohol. Caffeine reduces the feeling of intoxication, which causes the person to drink more alcohol. This increases blood pressure, extra burden on the heart, dehydration and the risk of sudden heart attack or other heart-related complications increases manifold. People already suffering from high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes or other serious diseases should avoid these beverages.
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