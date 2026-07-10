ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Food Safety And Drug Controller Commissionerate Seizes Over 5 Lakh Energy Drinks

The commissionerate has now banned the sale and storage of these energy drinks in the market as well as on online platforms. ( ETV Bharat Jaipur )

Jaipur: Time not to get carried away by the cans with labels proclaiming “Energy Drink, Vitalizes Body and Mind”. The Food Safety and Drug Controller Commissionerate has taken steps to stop the increasing popularity of energy drinks and their false promotion, seizing more than five lakh energy drinks of different brands in the last one week across Rajasthan.

Vijay Prakash Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Controller's Commissionerate, said misleading claims were found in many products in violation of the guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). On this basis, a campaign was launched against them.

Sharma said that the commissionerate has now banned the sale and storage of these energy drinks in the market as well as on online platforms. Many companies were selling their products with claims like instant energy boost, improving physical ability and performance, but there was no solid scientific evidence to support these claims.

The Joint Commissioner said that till now more than five lakh energy drinks have been seized across the state. During inspection, it was found that words like “Energy Drink, Vitalizes Body and Mind” were written on many cans, which falls under the category of misleading publicity as per FSSAI rules.