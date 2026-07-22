ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Doctors Remove Safety Pin From Child’s Body

Kota: Doctors at the ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) Department of MBS Hospital on Tuesday provided a new lease of life to a two-and-a-half-year-old child by removing a safety pin lodged between his throat and head area, using an endoscope.

The safety pin was open, causing internal injury and clotting of blood. After a challenging procedure, the medical team anaesthetised the child and extracted the pin, using endoscopy.

Dr Shemendra Kumar Meena of the ENT Department, MBS Hospital, said that the child was brought to the emergency ward on the afternoon of July 21. His family members reported that the pin had entered the child's nose. His medical examination revealed that the pin had travelled from the nose into the throat and was lodged in the adenoids, situated between the throat and the head. An attempt was made to extract the pin using endoscopy after anaesthetising the child in the emergency operating theatre.

Dr Meena explained that because the pin was open and had caused internal injury, blood had pooled in the area, obscuring visibility during the endoscopy. Suction was used to clear the path and remove the blood. Once the pin became visible, it was found to be open, posing a risk of further internal injury. As a result, it was extracted with great care. The child has now fully recovered and is eating and drinking normally.