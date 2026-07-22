Rajasthan: Doctors Remove Safety Pin From Child’s Body
The safety pin was open, causing internal injury and clotting of blood; the medical team anaesthetised the child and extracted the pin, using endoscopy.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Kota: Doctors at the ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) Department of MBS Hospital on Tuesday provided a new lease of life to a two-and-a-half-year-old child by removing a safety pin lodged between his throat and head area, using an endoscope.
The safety pin was open, causing internal injury and clotting of blood. After a challenging procedure, the medical team anaesthetised the child and extracted the pin, using endoscopy.
Dr Shemendra Kumar Meena of the ENT Department, MBS Hospital, said that the child was brought to the emergency ward on the afternoon of July 21. His family members reported that the pin had entered the child's nose. His medical examination revealed that the pin had travelled from the nose into the throat and was lodged in the adenoids, situated between the throat and the head. An attempt was made to extract the pin using endoscopy after anaesthetising the child in the emergency operating theatre.
Dr Meena explained that because the pin was open and had caused internal injury, blood had pooled in the area, obscuring visibility during the endoscopy. Suction was used to clear the path and remove the blood. Once the pin became visible, it was found to be open, posing a risk of further internal injury. As a result, it was extracted with great care. The child has now fully recovered and is eating and drinking normally.
Unit in-charge Dr Rajkumar Jain, Dr Mukesh Somvanshi and Dr Shilpa were also present during the procedure.
The child's father, a resident of Nainwa, said that his son was playing at home on the evening of July 20. Then he got hold of a safety pin and inserted it into his nose. By the time the family came to know of it, the pin had already gone inside. He was initially taken to Bundi District Hospital, but the pin could not be removed there. He was subsequently brought to the MBS Hospital at Kota, where doctors successfully extracted the pin through surgery.
Dr Meena advised people against giving children small or sharp objects such as safety pins, peas, peanuts, beads, wheat grains, pieces of rubber, or chickpeas that could be easily swallowed or inserted into the body. Children get these stuck in their mouths, ears, or noses, which can cause harm.
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