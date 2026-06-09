Rajasthan Congress Infighting: Sachin Pilot Camp Gears Up For Show Of Strength On Rajesh Pilot's Death Anniversary
The Pilot camp is holding a show of strength through a tribute meeting on the occasion of Rajesh Pilot's death anniversary, reports Firoz Khan Saifi.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Jaipur: Amidst the ongoing political turmoil within the Rajasthan Congress, the Sachin Pilot camp is preparing for a show of strength in the state. ETV Bharat has learnt that for the past fortnight, the camp has been mobilizing all its resources to ensure a massive turnout at the tribute meeting scheduled for June 11—the death anniversary of former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot—at Bhadana in Dausa.
It is understood that leaders within the Pilot camp have been tasked with ensuring a record-breaking crowd for this year's tribute event. Political analysts believe that the Pilot camp intends to counter the aggressive attacks launched by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot by using this tribute meeting as a platform to demonstrate their political strength.
Claims of large turnout from Delhi-NCR
Leaders associated with the Pilot camp say that they have been assigned the responsibility of bringing large numbers of people not only from Eastern Rajasthan districts—such as Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Tonk, and Jaipur Rural—but also from the Delhi-NCR region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurgaon to the event.
Invitations extended to all MLAs and MPs
Sachin Pilot has invited all Rajasthan Congress MLAs, MPs, former ministers, former legislators, former parliamentarians, and former chairpersons of boards and corporations, as well as state Congress office-bearers and leaders, to the tribute meeting. Analysts suggest that a key objective behind this is to send a clear message to the party high command regarding the extent of support Pilot enjoys among the state's legislators and parliamentarians, should a significant number of them attend the event.
Show of strength
Political analyst Yogesh Sharma said that former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had attended the tribute event for Rajesh Pilot in the past. However, all eyes will be on whether or not Gehlot attends the event this time around, he said.
“However, this time former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been openly and aggressively criticizing Sachin Pilot, leveling serious allegations against him. Consequently, Sachin Pilot is now set to demonstrate his enduring popularity within the Rajasthan Congress to the party high command through a show of strength,” Sharma said.
“A major question remains: given the ongoing turmoil within the party, will this cause damage, or will it ultimately strengthen the organization?”
Show of strength to begin in Jaipur
Leaders associated with the Pilot camp said that the show of strength will commence in Jaipur on June 11. At 8:00 AM, Sachin Pilot will depart for Bhadana in Dausa with a convoy of over 100 vehicles; the convoy is expected to grow in size as it passes through Kanota and Bassi.
Public meeting in Karauli on June 10
Former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot is also scheduled to unveil a statue of former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot at Sakarghata in the Dang region of Karauli on June 10, followed by an address to a public meeting. Political analysts believe that through this public meeting, Pilot may also respond to the aggressive attacks launched by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
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