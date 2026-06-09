ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Congress Infighting: Sachin Pilot Camp Gears Up For Show Of Strength On Rajesh Pilot's Death Anniversary

Jaipur: Amidst the ongoing political turmoil within the Rajasthan Congress, the Sachin Pilot camp is preparing for a show of strength in the state. ETV Bharat has learnt that for the past fortnight, the camp has been mobilizing all its resources to ensure a massive turnout at the tribute meeting scheduled for June 11—the death anniversary of former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot—at Bhadana in Dausa.

It is understood that leaders within the Pilot camp have been tasked with ensuring a record-breaking crowd for this year's tribute event. Political analysts believe that the Pilot camp intends to counter the aggressive attacks launched by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot by using this tribute meeting as a platform to demonstrate their political strength.

Claims of large turnout from Delhi-NCR

Leaders associated with the Pilot camp say that they have been assigned the responsibility of bringing large numbers of people not only from Eastern Rajasthan districts—such as Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Tonk, and Jaipur Rural—but also from the Delhi-NCR region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurgaon to the event.

Invitations extended to all MLAs and MPs

Sachin Pilot has invited all Rajasthan Congress MLAs, MPs, former ministers, former legislators, former parliamentarians, and former chairpersons of boards and corporations, as well as state Congress office-bearers and leaders, to the tribute meeting. Analysts suggest that a key objective behind this is to send a clear message to the party high command regarding the extent of support Pilot enjoys among the state's legislators and parliamentarians, should a significant number of them attend the event.

Show of strength