ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan CID Arrests Man For Routing Bitcoin Funds To Suspected ISI Operatives

Jaipur: The Rajasthan CID (Intelligence) has arrested an Aurangabad resident on charges of acting as a financial conduit for Pakistan's ISI by converting Bitcoin into Indian currency and transferring funds to suspected spies.

Officials said the accused Rafiq Chand Shaikh maintained contact with an ISI handler for four years and may hold key information about a wider espionage funding network.

A court remanded him to six days of custody until July 7, after which an intelligence team took him to Aurangabad to verify locations linked to the investigation and prepare a site map.

Shaikh allegedly received Bitcoins from Pakistan, converted it into Indian currency, and send the funds to individuals spying for Pakistan. In return, the spies would send classified information of strategic importance to the Pakistani handlers.

Sudesh Kumar Satwan, Special Public Prosecutor of the Rajasthan CID, said that the investigation expanded after the earlier arrests of Jhabraram from Jaisalmer and Sumit Kumar, a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employee posted at the Air Force Station in Dibrugarh, Assam.