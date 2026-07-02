Rajasthan CID Arrests Man For Routing Bitcoin Funds To Suspected ISI Operatives
The accused allegedly converted Bitcoin into cash to finance suspected espionage operatives; investigators probe wider financial network.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan CID (Intelligence) has arrested an Aurangabad resident on charges of acting as a financial conduit for Pakistan's ISI by converting Bitcoin into Indian currency and transferring funds to suspected spies.
Officials said the accused Rafiq Chand Shaikh maintained contact with an ISI handler for four years and may hold key information about a wider espionage funding network.
A court remanded him to six days of custody until July 7, after which an intelligence team took him to Aurangabad to verify locations linked to the investigation and prepare a site map.
Shaikh allegedly received Bitcoins from Pakistan, converted it into Indian currency, and send the funds to individuals spying for Pakistan. In return, the spies would send classified information of strategic importance to the Pakistani handlers.
Sudesh Kumar Satwan, Special Public Prosecutor of the Rajasthan CID, said that the investigation expanded after the earlier arrests of Jhabraram from Jaisalmer and Sumit Kumar, a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employee posted at the Air Force Station in Dibrugarh, Assam.
Both have been accused of passing sensitive information to Pakistani handlers. The investigation has revealed that both individuals were linked to Shaikh, who arranged and routed funds to support their activities, leading to his arrest.
Rajasthan CID officials said Shaikh first established contact with ISI handlers through social media before creating a network of bank accounts in his own name and in the names of others to channel funds to individuals involved in espionage activities.
Investigative agencies suspect that the probe could uncover the names of several other individuals linked to this network. Rajasthan CID Intelligence is currently scrutinising the financial trail of the entire network, officials said.
Officials added that the investigation would expose a broader espionage funding network, and further revelations regarding the ISI module may emerge in the coming days.
Officials said Shaikh is facing interrogation and "further arrests cannot be ruled out" as " we continue to examine the nationwide network."
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