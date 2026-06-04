Rajasthan Census Data Verification Flags Gaps In Claims On Sanitation, LPG And Household Amenities
The Directorate of Census Operations, Rajasthan has directed district census officers and field supervisors to re-examine data.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The ongoing Census 2027 in Rajasthan has thrown up significant discrepancies between field-level data and official records on key development indicators, prompting census authorities to order a fresh verification of household information.
The Directorate of Census Operations, Rajasthan in a letter, in possession of ETV Bharat, has directed district census officers and field supervisors to re-examine data related to sanitation, cooking fuel, drinking water, electricity, internet access and other household amenities after unusual patterns emerged during analysis of the ongoing enumeration exercise.
According to the communication, census officials found a disproportionately high number of households being recorded under categories such as 'open defecation', manual disposal of human waste, use of firewood and crop residue for cooking despite possessing LPG connections, and lack of access to treated tap water, particularly in urban areas.
The letter states that accurate census data is crucial because government policies, budget allocations and welfare programmes are based on the figures. Any errors in enumeration could affect planning and delivery of public services. Several enumerators involved in the exercise reportedly said they were asked by senior officials to revisit households where responses appeared inconsistent with existing government records.
The communication highlights several indicators that require special scrutiny. These include households reporting access to internet facilities despite not possessing a basic mobile phone, smartphone or landline connection; households using river, pond or canal water while simultaneously reporting that the source lies within the residential premises; and cases where households have electricity connections but were recorded under categories suggesting inadequate lighting facilities.
An official from the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner said that the purpose of the verification is to ensure that enumerators correctly record information as provided by respondents and avoid classification errors. “The focus is on data quality. Census statistics become the basis for national and state-level planning for the next decade. Therefore, every entry must reflect the actual situation on the ground,” the official said.
The Census 2027 house-listing phase began on May 16 and is scheduled to continue until June 14 in Rajasthan. Authorities are analysing incoming data through the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) portal and flagging anomalies for field verification. However, the verification exercise is expected to continue over the coming weeks.
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