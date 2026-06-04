ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Census Data Verification Flags Gaps In Claims On Sanitation, LPG And Household Amenities

New Delhi: The ongoing Census 2027 in Rajasthan has thrown up significant discrepancies between field-level data and official records on key development indicators, prompting census authorities to order a fresh verification of household information.

The Directorate of Census Operations, Rajasthan in a letter, in possession of ETV Bharat, has directed district census officers and field supervisors to re-examine data related to sanitation, cooking fuel, drinking water, electricity, internet access and other household amenities after unusual patterns emerged during analysis of the ongoing enumeration exercise.

According to the communication, census officials found a disproportionately high number of households being recorded under categories such as 'open defecation', manual disposal of human waste, use of firewood and crop residue for cooking despite possessing LPG connections, and lack of access to treated tap water, particularly in urban areas.

The letter states that accurate census data is crucial because government policies, budget allocations and welfare programmes are based on the figures. Any errors in enumeration could affect planning and delivery of public services. Several enumerators involved in the exercise reportedly said they were asked by senior officials to revisit households where responses appeared inconsistent with existing government records.