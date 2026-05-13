Rajasthan BJP Leader Held In NEET Paper Leak Case, Claims Congress; CBI Arrests Five Accused
Congress's Ashok Gehlot alleges Rajasthan BJP government concealed NEET paper leak involving BJP leader Dinesh Binwal amid widespread controversy.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday claimed the state government tried to hush up the NEET paper leak case, as one of the accused held in the matter is a BJP leader.
Rajasthan Police’s Special Operation Group (SOG) has so far detained over 150 individuals, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arresting five accused persons after interrogating at least 20 persons.
Amid official secrecy in the case, Gehlot said that one of the accused is Dinesh Binwal, who is a BJP leader.
“The accused arrested in the NEET paper leak case, Dinesh Binwal, is a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he wrote on X and posted a photo of a poster of the accused in which he is shown as a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district secretary in Jaipur rural.
नीट पेपर लीक मामले में एक आरोपी के भाजपा पदाधिकारी होने के संबंध में मीडिया को प्रतिक्रिया दी :— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 13, 2026
गंभीर मामला रहा है और जो पकड़ा गया है, बीजेपी का जो नेता है, कहते हैं उनके परिवार के पांच लोग की नौकरी पहले लग चुकी है। यह जांच का विषय है।
ये बिना मतलब के कांग्रेस सरकार को बदनाम… pic.twitter.com/aMQNinE4wd
Gehlot added, “I have been asking since May 11 why the BJP government was not filing an FIR. Now the BJP's truth has been exposed. Is the BJP government now protecting the paper leak mafia that is playing with the future of the youth”
In response to Gehlot’s allegations, state BJP vice-president Mukesh Dadhich denied that Binwal holds any position in the party. The SOG has detained several persons from various parts, including Sikar, Jaipur rural (including Jamwaramgarh), Alwar and other nearby areas.
Congress party has also claimed that Binwal’s photos publicly surfaced with Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar, BJP MLA Mahendra and several BJP leaders.
“This clearly shows how deeply the BJP is involved in the paper leak racket, not as a silent spectator but as a protector of the paper leak mafia,” it posted on X with a news video. “The BJP is playing with the hard work, dreams, and emotions of lakhs of students. How long will innocent students continue to suffer because of these paper leak scams?”
Photos of NEET Exam paper leak accused Dinesh Binwal with Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar, BJP MLA Mahendra and several BJP leaders have now surfaced publicly.— Congress (@INCIndia) May 13, 2026
This clearly shows how deeply the BJP is involved in the paper leak racket, not as a silent spectator, but… pic.twitter.com/cP9LTwGTxF
As per the CBI release, so far, the agency has arrested five accused persons in the case, three from Jaipur, one from Gurugram and one from Nashik. Several other suspects are currently being examined.
The central investigative agency has also carried out searches at multiple locations across the country. Based on emerging leads, further searches and investigative actions are underway. During the searches and arrests, several incriminating materials and electronic devices, including mobile phones, have been seized.
The CBI is also coordinating with the SOG, Rajasthan, which had conducted a preliminary inquiryThe in the case. The agency is pursuing all leads relating to the alleged paper leak through extensive technical and forensic analysis and remains committed to conducting a comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation into the matter.
ये BJP नेता दिनेश बिंवाल है 👇— Rajasthan PCC (@INCRajasthan) May 13, 2026
BJP नेता दिनश पेपर लीक माफिया है, जो परीक्षाओं की धांधली में शामिल रहा है।
दिनेश ने पहले 30 लाख में NEET 2026 का पेपर खरीदा, फिर इसे कई लोगों को लाखों रुपए में बेच दिया और साथ ही सोशल मीडिया के कई ग्रुपों में फॉरवर्ड किया।
पेपर लीक माफिया दिनेश… pic.twitter.com/1sMKiN3Vgh
Further, the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) today moved to the Supreme Court, challenging the "systemic failure" of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in conducting a NEET UG 2026. In a post on X, FAIMA wrote that the association is being represented by Advocate Tanvi Dubey.
“Federation of All India Medical Association through Tanvi Dubey moves Supreme Court challenging the systemic failure of NTA in conducting a NEET UG 2026,” the post read.
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