ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan BJP Leader Held In NEET Paper Leak Case, Claims Congress; CBI Arrests Five Accused

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday claimed the state government tried to hush up the NEET paper leak case, as one of the accused held in the matter is a BJP leader.

Rajasthan Police’s Special Operation Group (SOG) has so far detained over 150 individuals, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arresting five accused persons after interrogating at least 20 persons.

Amid official secrecy in the case, Gehlot said that one of the accused is Dinesh Binwal, who is a BJP leader.

“The accused arrested in the NEET paper leak case, Dinesh Binwal, is a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he wrote on X and posted a photo of a poster of the accused in which he is shown as a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district secretary in Jaipur rural.

Gehlot added, “I have been asking since May 11 why the BJP government was not filing an FIR. Now the BJP's truth has been exposed. Is the BJP government now protecting the paper leak mafia that is playing with the future of the youth”

In response to Gehlot’s allegations, state BJP vice-president Mukesh Dadhich denied that Binwal holds any position in the party. The SOG has detained several persons from various parts, including Sikar, Jaipur rural (including Jamwaramgarh), Alwar and other nearby areas.