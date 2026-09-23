ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Bayana Businessman Cheated Of Rs 4 Lakh Via ‘Digital Arrest’

Bharatpur: A businessman from Bayana in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan has been defrauded to the tune of Rs 4 lakh after being kept under a ‘digital arrest’ for 10 days. The cyber criminals allegedly called the businessman posing as police inspectors, and accused him of having connections with terrorist Asif Faqi, and having deposited Rs 50 lakh in his bank account.

They compelled him to transfer Rs 4 lakh to various bank accounts. The businessman was kept under constant video surveillance and threatened with imprisonment and sealing of his house and shop, if he told anyone about the developments. When the distressed businessman later went to the Bayana Police Station and lodged a complaint, the latter registered a case and started an investigation.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Bayana police station, Ramgilas Gurjar, said, "Further action will be taken after investigating the mobile numbers used in the cyber fraud, transactions in bank accounts and other facts."

In his complaint, Chandrabhan Gupta stated that he had received a call on his mobile phone at around 10 am on September 10, with the caller identifying himself as Inspector Rajendra Tripathi. Gupta was accused of having links with Faqi and having deposited Rs 50 lakh in a bank account in Bandra. He was also accused of having taken Rs 10 lakh as commission.

The cyber criminal told Gupta that all his bank accounts and assets would be investigated. He was asked to immediately deposit Rs 4 lakh into a bank account.