Rajasthan: Bayana Businessman Cheated Of Rs 4 Lakh Via ‘Digital Arrest’
The cyber criminals called the businessman posing as Police Inspectors and accused him of having connections with a terrorist.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Bharatpur: A businessman from Bayana in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan has been defrauded to the tune of Rs 4 lakh after being kept under a ‘digital arrest’ for 10 days. The cyber criminals allegedly called the businessman posing as police inspectors, and accused him of having connections with terrorist Asif Faqi, and having deposited Rs 50 lakh in his bank account.
They compelled him to transfer Rs 4 lakh to various bank accounts. The businessman was kept under constant video surveillance and threatened with imprisonment and sealing of his house and shop, if he told anyone about the developments. When the distressed businessman later went to the Bayana Police Station and lodged a complaint, the latter registered a case and started an investigation.
The Station House Officer (SHO) of Bayana police station, Ramgilas Gurjar, said, "Further action will be taken after investigating the mobile numbers used in the cyber fraud, transactions in bank accounts and other facts."
In his complaint, Chandrabhan Gupta stated that he had received a call on his mobile phone at around 10 am on September 10, with the caller identifying himself as Inspector Rajendra Tripathi. Gupta was accused of having links with Faqi and having deposited Rs 50 lakh in a bank account in Bandra. He was also accused of having taken Rs 10 lakh as commission.
The cyber criminal told Gupta that all his bank accounts and assets would be investigated. He was asked to immediately deposit Rs 4 lakh into a bank account.
Fearing this, the businessman broke his fixed deposit receipts of Rs 1 lakh each, and deposited Rs 4 lakh into the account provided by the accused. This amount was subsequently returned to his account on September 18, 2026. At the accused's behest, he deposited another Rs 4 lakh into an account in Nagpur the same day.
The victim said that he was kept under digital arrest for approximately 10 days. He was kept on video calls and threatened. He was told not to inform anyone about the developments, failing which his other family members would be arrested and his house and shop would be sealed. The fear kept the businessman from informing anyone.
Gupta said in his complaint that the cyber criminals later asked him about his property and the shares he owned. He was pressured to sell the shares. Succumbing to the pressure, he deposited the proceeds from the sales into his account. The businessman also claims to have received calls from other mobile numbers.
Gupta said that when the cyber criminals saw that he was getting suspicious, they made an excuse and disconnected the video call. But other calls continued. He then gathered courage and went to the Bayana police station to report the entire matter.
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