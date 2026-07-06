ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan ATS Foils ISI Attempt To Recruit Youngsters For Espionage And Weapons Smuggling

Jaipur: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police has carried out raids in several cities of the state in connection with alleged Pakistani militant Shahzad Bhatti, who is being used as a front by the agencies across the border to recruit youngsters for espionage and supplying weapons.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Dinesh MN said on Monday that whenever the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan wants to foment trouble in India, it uses Bhatti as a front.

He claimed that the ATS had intelligence inputs of Bhatti's network being activated for some time. Referring to Pakistani agencies, he said, “They attempt to recruit people through social media. They lure their associates and try to obtain photos and videos of certain locations and also try to smuggle weapons across the border.”

Claiming that not a single attempt by Bhatti and the network behind him has succeeded, he said that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Punjab Police are also closely monitoring this network.

Dinesh said that the Police initially attempts to counsel the youngsters being targeted by the Pakistanis and it is only those actively involved who are booked and arrested. "When something important appears, joint interrogations are also conducted," he added.

Officials from the IB and the state intelligence are also involved in operations. He appealed to the public not to fall prey to those who seek to involve them in anti-national activities. He stated that the ATS has taken major action against militancy, efforts to smuggle explosives, weapons and drug trafficking.