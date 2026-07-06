Rajasthan ATS Foils ISI Attempt To Recruit Youngsters For Espionage And Weapons Smuggling
The ATS is closely working in coordination with the IB and Punjab Police to foil recruitment attempts using alleged Pakistani militant Shahzad Bhatti as front.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Jaipur: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police has carried out raids in several cities of the state in connection with alleged Pakistani militant Shahzad Bhatti, who is being used as a front by the agencies across the border to recruit youngsters for espionage and supplying weapons.
Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Dinesh MN said on Monday that whenever the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan wants to foment trouble in India, it uses Bhatti as a front.
He claimed that the ATS had intelligence inputs of Bhatti's network being activated for some time. Referring to Pakistani agencies, he said, “They attempt to recruit people through social media. They lure their associates and try to obtain photos and videos of certain locations and also try to smuggle weapons across the border.”
Claiming that not a single attempt by Bhatti and the network behind him has succeeded, he said that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Punjab Police are also closely monitoring this network.
Dinesh said that the Police initially attempts to counsel the youngsters being targeted by the Pakistanis and it is only those actively involved who are booked and arrested. "When something important appears, joint interrogations are also conducted," he added.
Officials from the IB and the state intelligence are also involved in operations. He appealed to the public not to fall prey to those who seek to involve them in anti-national activities. He stated that the ATS has taken major action against militancy, efforts to smuggle explosives, weapons and drug trafficking.
Dinesh disclosed that from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, the ATS registered three cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and arrested three accused. Meanwhile seven persons were arrested for possessing illegal explosives and a large quantity of explosive material and equipment was seized from them. Another seven persons were arrested during a campaign against illegal weapons and recoveries were made. At the same time 15 suspects were arrested for drug trafficking.
Dinesh further disclosed that the ATS also busted a gang involved in making fake Aadhar cards. Meanwhile, social media activities of 728 suspects were monitored and a de-radicalisation process was initiated for 15 youth influenced by radical ideology. Additionally, 25 criminals carrying bounties in various cases were arrested and a reward of Rs 4.65 lakh was distributed.
Responding to a query, he said that the activities of gangsters Rohit Godara and Virendra Charan are being monitored and Interpol's help is being sought to arrest them abroad.
Stating that their local networks are also being monitored, Dinesh said, “Five to six modules have been busted in the last month and around 80 individuals have been arrested in various districts. Coordination with central agencies is being carried out to apprehend gangsters based abroad. The police are striving to prevent incidents of firing and murder. When incidents of extortion threats are reported, those receiving threats are provided security."
He explained that in most cases of extortion threats, the local criminals assist by providing the target's name and carrying out surveillance.
Citing the example of the murder of a businessman in Kuchaman, he said that several people associated with the local network have been arrested. Those who helped the gangsters in Telangana have also been nabbed. He claimed that the local network of gangsters based abroad will not be allowed to grow under any circumstances and those hiding abroad will also be arrested soon.
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