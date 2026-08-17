Rajasthan Hopes To Expand Footprint In BRICS Nations With Jaipur Hosting Tourism Meet
The state will explore various avenues in BRICS Tourism Working Group meeting and interaction between various tourism ministers in Jaipur from August 19 to 22
Published : August 17, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan's tourism sector is seeing the BRICS Tourism Working Group meeting, about to be hosted by Jaipur, as a major opportunity to showcase its heritage, culture, wildlife, deserts and hospitality on a global stage. The Pink City will see tourism ministers and representatives from BRICS countries interacting with each other from August 19 to 22.
The event is expected to connect the state's tourism sector with global partnerships, investment avenues and new markets. This could potentially lead to a new recognition of Rajasthan's heritage, wildlife, desert and luxury tourism in the BRICS markets.
The event will see the BRICS Tourism Working Group meeting on August 19 and 20, while the tourism ministers will interact on August 21 and 22. The representatives will be discussing current challenges, new opportunities and future strategies in the tourism sector. The meetings will focus on topics such as artificial intelligence (AI) and tourism, sustainable and responsible tourism, skills development and capacity building in the tourism sector along with tourism exchange and travel facilitation.
Sources said the member countries will focus on strengthening cooperation and partnerships in the tourism sector. With the increasing use of technology, the role of AI in the tourism sector, digital facilities to enhance the tourist experience and measures to make tourism services more accessible will be discussed.
Furthermore, there will be discussions on promoting sustainable and responsible tourism, training youth in the tourism sector and facilitating the movement of tourists between countries.
The event will provide Rajasthan with an opportunity to showcase its tourism potential to the international market. The state’s historical heritage, forts and palaces, folk culture, desert tourism, wildlife, religious sites and luxury tourism are among its major attractions that can open up new tourist markets and investment opportunities.
Officials disclosed that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is focusing on establishing a new international identity for tourism. His Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari is also working towards establishing Rajasthan more firmly on the global tourism map through extensive participation of the tourism industry and the private sector. The tourism sector in the state is looking for international expansion with help from the Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. It is seeking to develop long-term partnerships with BRICS countries which will promote investment, skill development, digital tourism and joint tourism projects instead of just increasing tourist numbers.
The state is looking at launching a tourism destination partnership programme with BRICS countries. Under this, Rajasthan's major tourist destinations could be linked with similar or complementary tourist destinations in the BRICS countries creating opportunities for cultural exchange, joint promotional campaigns and increased tourist traffic.
Sources said the state is eager to make its heritage tourism a key part of BRICS cooperation. A concept like the BRICS Heritage Cities Network could be explored for cooperation in heritage conservation and management. This could lead to the development of a common platform among member countries for the conservation of historic cities, tourism management, digital heritage and cultural exchange.
The event also presents the state with a window to explore joint efforts in promoting wildlife tourism. It has nature and wildlife destinations like Ranthambore, Sariska, Keoladeo Ghana and Desert National Park that give it a distinct identity. Developing collaborations with leading safari and wildlife tourism destinations in BRICS countries can lead to joint promotions, exchange of experts and conservation based tourism models.
The use of AI and digital technology in tourism will also be an important part of the discussions. The development of AI based digital tourism platforms, multilingual tourist facilities, smart guides, digital heritage experiences and integrated information systems for tourists in Rajasthan could be explored to help mitigate language and information challenges faced by foreign tourists.
The state government is also looking at roadshows and business-to-business networks among BRICS nations to expand its tourism sector. It is believed that through partnerships between the Department of Tourism and the private tourism industry, tour operators, hotels, travel companies, and other stakeholders can promote Rajasthan's tourism products in BRICS markets.
Sources said that in the long term, a BRICS-Rajasthan Integrated Tourism Corridor by 2030-31 could serve as a major tourism roadmap for the state. This could include initiatives such as connecting Rajasthan to key tourism markets in BRICS countries, developing joint tourism packages, attracting investment and strengthening digital connectivity and tourism skills.
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