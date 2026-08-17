ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan Hopes To Expand Footprint In BRICS Nations With Jaipur Hosting Tourism Meet

Jaipur: Rajasthan's tourism sector is seeing the BRICS Tourism Working Group meeting, about to be hosted by Jaipur, as a major opportunity to showcase its heritage, culture, wildlife, deserts and hospitality on a global stage. The Pink City will see tourism ministers and representatives from BRICS countries interacting with each other from August 19 to 22.

The event is expected to connect the state's tourism sector with global partnerships, investment avenues and new markets. This could potentially lead to a new recognition of Rajasthan's heritage, wildlife, desert and luxury tourism in the BRICS markets.

The event will see the BRICS Tourism Working Group meeting on August 19 and 20, while the tourism ministers will interact on August 21 and 22. The representatives will be discussing current challenges, new opportunities and future strategies in the tourism sector. The meetings will focus on topics such as artificial intelligence (AI) and tourism, sustainable and responsible tourism, skills development and capacity building in the tourism sector along with tourism exchange and travel facilitation.

Sources said the member countries will focus on strengthening cooperation and partnerships in the tourism sector. With the increasing use of technology, the role of AI in the tourism sector, digital facilities to enhance the tourist experience and measures to make tourism services more accessible will be discussed.

Furthermore, there will be discussions on promoting sustainable and responsible tourism, training youth in the tourism sector and facilitating the movement of tourists between countries.

The event will provide Rajasthan with an opportunity to showcase its tourism potential to the international market. The state’s historical heritage, forts and palaces, folk culture, desert tourism, wildlife, religious sites and luxury tourism are among its major attractions that can open up new tourist markets and investment opportunities.

Officials disclosed that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is focusing on establishing a new international identity for tourism. His Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari is also working towards establishing Rajasthan more firmly on the global tourism map through extensive participation of the tourism industry and the private sector. The tourism sector in the state is looking for international expansion with help from the Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. It is seeking to develop long-term partnerships with BRICS countries which will promote investment, skill development, digital tourism and joint tourism projects instead of just increasing tourist numbers.