ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: 46 People Complain Of Food Poisoning After Wedding Feast

Udaipur: As many as 46 people on Friday complained of food poisoning after attending a wedding feast in Kherki village, within the jurisdiction of the Parsad police station in Salumbar district of Rajasthan.

Two individuals in critical condition were referred to the Maharana Bhupal (MB) Hospital in Udaipur while eight patients were admitted to the Parsad Community Health Centre. The remaining individuals received first aid and medication.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Mahendra Parmar said that the incident appears to be a case of food poisoning. As a precautionary measure, a medical team has been deployed in the village. Food samples are being tested to determine the exact cause of the illness. The Health Department has urged people to exercise caution and contact a medical centre immediately if they experience any health issues.