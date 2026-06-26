Rajasthan: 46 People Complain Of Food Poisoning After Wedding Feast
Within an hour of eating at a wedding feast in Kherki village, many people suddenly began complaining of stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Udaipur: As many as 46 people on Friday complained of food poisoning after attending a wedding feast in Kherki village, within the jurisdiction of the Parsad police station in Salumbar district of Rajasthan.
Two individuals in critical condition were referred to the Maharana Bhupal (MB) Hospital in Udaipur while eight patients were admitted to the Parsad Community Health Centre. The remaining individuals received first aid and medication.
Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Mahendra Parmar said that the incident appears to be a case of food poisoning. As a precautionary measure, a medical team has been deployed in the village. Food samples are being tested to determine the exact cause of the illness. The Health Department has urged people to exercise caution and contact a medical centre immediately if they experience any health issues.
A feast was organised on June 25 on account of the marriage of Sandeep Meena, a resident of Bhamat Phala in Kherki village. The food was prepared in the morning, and guests dined around 7 pm. Within an hour of eating, many people suddenly began complaining of stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Some individuals who had travelled with the baraat to Surfalaya, Udaipur, also fell ill on the way and returned to Parsad. Upon receiving news of the incident, a Health Department team, led by Medical Officer-in-Charge Dr Mahendra Damor, arrived in the village. The team conducted a door-to-door survey to identify affected individuals, examined all 46 people, and distributed necessary medicines. Additional medical teams in the area have also been placed on alert.
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