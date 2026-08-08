Rajasthan: 3 Fake Call Centres Busted, 5 Arrested
The police found 57 women at the scene; they were tasked with calling people and luring them with promises of huge profits from investments.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Kota: The police busted three fake call centres in Rajasthan’s Gumanpura area on Friday night and arrested five accused. These centres employed young women to make calls soliciting investments, subsequently defrauding those who took the bait.
Kota City Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswini Gautam stated that the three fake call centres were exposed through “Operation Mule Hunting”. These centres were operated by an interstate gang of cyber fraudsters.
The accused had created fake websites to facilitate the scam. The police found 57 women at the scene; they were tasked with calling people and luring them with promises of huge profits from investments.
The accused had recruited staff for the call centres through online websites. The women employed there were required to make daily calls and maintain detailed records.
The police recovered 11 laptops, 102 mobile phones, desktop computers, hard disks, diaries, and registers from the site, along with Rs 65,000 in cash linked to the fraud. The arrested accused comprised Ashfaq (Bhopalgarh, Jodhpur), Avesh (Ashok Colony, Bikaner), Syed Ali (Nagaur), Javed Ali (Mundwa, Nagaur), and Majid Khan (Birai village, Jodhpur). All the accused lived in rented accommodation in the Borkheda area of Kota.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber Cell) Ganga Sahay Sharma said that they had received information regarding the operation of fake call centres at three locations in the Gumanpura area of Kota. These fraudulent call centres were operating out of buildings known as Umesh Sadan, Anita Sadan, and the Burhan-ul-Haq building. All of them were managed by the prime accused, Mohammad Ashfaq. They would lure people with promises of investment opportunities and then defraud those who fell for the scheme, siphoning off crores of rupees by having funds transferred from the victims' accounts to their company.
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