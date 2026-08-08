ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: 3 Fake Call Centres Busted, 5 Arrested

Kota: The police busted three fake call centres in Rajasthan’s Gumanpura area on Friday night and arrested five accused. These centres employed young women to make calls soliciting investments, subsequently defrauding those who took the bait.

Kota City Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswini Gautam stated that the three fake call centres were exposed through “Operation Mule Hunting”. These centres were operated by an interstate gang of cyber fraudsters.

The accused had created fake websites to facilitate the scam. The police found 57 women at the scene; they were tasked with calling people and luring them with promises of huge profits from investments.