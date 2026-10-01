Raja Warring Offers Resignation As Punjab Congress Chief Amid Factionalism In State Unit
The Punjab Congress president said several matters were internal and declined to comment further, promising to speak about the developments when appropriate.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Chandigarh/Patiala: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has offered his resignation amid weeks of factionalism within the state unit. The development comes as the party discusses a possible leadership change ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Reacting to speculation over his resignation, Warring said, "I do not wish to comment on anything right now. When the time comes, I will certainly let you know. For the moment, many matters are strictly internal, and I will inform you."
Party sources said the Congress high command had informed Warring of its decision to appoint someone else in his place, following which he offered to resign.
Sources said former minister and MP Vijay Inder Singla has emerged as a strong contender for the post in view of the 2027 Assembly elections. Party sources indicated that the name of the new Punjab Congress president is expected to be announced soon.
Amid speculation over Warring's resignation, there is also discussion that former MP Vijay Inder Singla could be appointed president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). However, the Congress has not yet officially announced his appointment as state president.
Several Names Discussed For State President Post
Apart from Singla, several other names are also being discussed for the Punjab Congress president's post.
- Vijay Inder Singla: A Congress Working Committee member, Singla was appointed chairman of the party's election management and coordination committee on July 1.
- Pargat Singh: Former Olympian and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA
- Rana K P Singh: Former MLA
- Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria: Raja Sansi MLA
- Charanjit Singh Channi: Former chief minister
- Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa: Gurdaspur MP
Factionalism In Punjab Congress
Factionalism in the Punjab Congress has been continuing for a considerable period, with two camps appearing to have emerged within the state unit.
According to information cited in various media reports, factionalism is not new to the Punjab Congress, which has traditionally seen differences between prominent leaders.
At different times, the internal tussle has involved Captain Amarinder Singh and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, and later Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu. More recently, differences involving Warring, Partap Singh Bajwa and Channi have remained a subject of discussion.
The factionalism intensified after the party's defeat in the 2022 Assembly elections, with leaders blaming each other for the loss. Several senior leaders also raised their concerns with the party high command.
Since Warring was appointed Punjab Congress president, a section of leaders was reportedly unhappy with his functioning. Reports of a lack of coordination between Partap Singh Bajwa and Warring have also surfaced.
The internal differences affected the party's ability to present a united front on the ground and take on the government.
With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, attention is now on the Congress leadership's decision regarding Warring's successor.
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