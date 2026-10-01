ETV Bharat / bharat

Raja Warring Offers Resignation As Punjab Congress Chief Amid Factionalism In State Unit

Chandigarh/Patiala: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has offered his resignation amid weeks of factionalism within the state unit. The development comes as the party discusses a possible leadership change ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Reacting to speculation over his resignation, Warring said, "I do not wish to comment on anything right now. When the time comes, I will certainly let you know. For the moment, many matters are strictly internal, and I will inform you."

Party sources said the Congress high command had informed Warring of its decision to appoint someone else in his place, following which he offered to resign.

Sources said former minister and MP Vijay Inder Singla has emerged as a strong contender for the post in view of the 2027 Assembly elections. Party sources indicated that the name of the new Punjab Congress president is expected to be announced soon.

Amid speculation over Warring's resignation, there is also discussion that former MP Vijay Inder Singla could be appointed president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). However, the Congress has not yet officially announced his appointment as state president.

Several Names Discussed For State President Post

Apart from Singla, several other names are also being discussed for the Punjab Congress president's post.