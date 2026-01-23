Explainer: A Raj Thackeray-Shaped Spanner To Proposed Bihar Bhavan In Mumbai
Mumbai MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar asks why Bihar can't build cancer hospital in Patna with the Rs 314 crore earmarked for the Bhavan in Mumbai.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Patna: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by the mercurial Raj Thackeray, may have extended support to Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), but it has simultaneously opened a battlefront with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, of which the Shinde Sena is a part, in Mumbai.
All this, while appearing to reconcile with cousin Uddhav Thackeray, and contesting the recently-concluded Maharashtra urban local bodies polls in alliance with the latter's Shiv Sena (UBT). After years in relative obscurity, he clearly wants to mark territory as the sole protector of the 'Marathi Manoos'.
What Happened In Mumbai?
Days after the Bihar Cabinet, on January 13, decided to build a 'Bihar Bhavan' in Mumbai, Mumbai MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar threatened that they would not allow the construction of this building in the city. At any cost.
Earlier, in Patna, the Bihar Cabinet granted administrative approval for a budget of Rs 314.20 crore to build a Bihar Bhavan in Mumbai, modeled after the one in Delhi. It's meant as a convenient rest house for people from Bihar, especially those who visit Mumbai for short trips, including work and medical treatment.
With Mumbai hospitals like Tata Memorial famed for their modern facilities, thousands of people from Bihar travel to Mumbai every month, especially for cancer treatment or diagnosis. The Bihar Bhavan is meant to provide them with accommodation. And since the budget is large, the building is expected to be quite massive.
While the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra did not object to the proposal, the MNS, whose main plank is Marathi pride, was irked, and, led by the newly-elected corporator Killedar, it launched a protest against this decision.
Reacting to the news that the Maharashtra government was about to issue a tender for the construction of the Bihar Bhavan, Killedar said, "Why do they want to build a Bihar Bhavan in Mumbai? Instead of spending Rs 314 crore on this, the state government should have asked the Centre to build a hospital in Bihar."
The corporator from Mumbai's Ward No. 192 continued, "The state's farmers have been hit by untimely calamities. The health system is in disarray. The youth are unemployed. Education is increasingly becoming unaffordable. Instead of finding a solution to these problems, the Mahayuti government wants to mollycoddle Biharis. This is very painful. As long as the MNS exists in Mumbai, not a single brick of the Bihar Bhavan will be laid."
India Is Federal, Promoting Regionalism A Crime: BJP, JDU
NDA leaders have strongly condemned the MNS leader's statement. Bihar BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said India is a country with a federal structure, and promoting regionalism is a crime. He said the purpose of the Bihar Bhavan in Mumbai is to provide better facilities to patients, officers, and ministers from Bihar, so that they do not face any difficulties during their stay there.
"We oppose parties that promote regionalism. This protest by the MNS against Bihar Bhavan is completely unjustified. The whole country is one; anything can be built anywhere. What's the problem with that? You can also come to Bihar and build a Mumbai Bhavan or a Maharashtra Bhavan; we will welcome you. Where is the difficulty?" said the Bihar BJP spokesperson.
Abhishek Jha, the spokesperson of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU), also responded to the threat. Making it clear that his government will go ahead undeterred, the JDU spokesperson said, "India is a secular nation governed by the Constitution, where casteism and regionalism cannot be promoted. Some leaders in Maharashtra keep giving such venomous statements to polarise voters. It is not appropriate for a leader like Raj Thackeray to oppose the Bihar Bhavan."
Will Benefit Mumbai More Than Bihar: Expert
Regarding the politics behind the protest, economist N K Chaudhary said those who are protesting are actually trying to further their own political careers. He said parties like MNS and Shiv Sena have previously engaged in politics by naming and blaming North Indians and Biharis. This time too, they want to stir up local sentiments and gain political advantage. But things have changed, people now understand that when any construction takes place, the local people are the ones who benefit.
"In fact, instead of benefiting Bihar, the Bihar Bhavan project will benefit Maharashtra and Mumbai. All the materials to construct this large building will be sourced locally, while Mumbai will be the market for anyone who goes there," said the economist.
Blueprint Of Mumbai's Bihar Bhavan
To be built on 0.68 acres in Elphinstone Estate, Bihar Bhavan will be a 69 m-tall, 30-story building (including basement), with 178 rooms equipped with modern facilities. There will be a 240-bed dormitory for patients and their families. The Bhavan will also have sensor-based, double- and triple-decker parking facilities for 233 vehicles. A large conference hall will also be built inside, accommodating up to 72 people. The cafeteria, medical room, and all other facilities are projected to be world-class.
The Bihar Bhavan is also envisioned as a platform for Bihari industrialists to access all facilities under one roof in India's financial capital. Once built, the Bihar government plans to hold meetings with the country's leading industrialists at the Bihar Bhavan, rather than inviting them to the state.
Already, similar buildings of several state governments exist in Mumbai, including those of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. These guest houses and hostels provide accommodation for officials, politicians, and industrialists from those states.
