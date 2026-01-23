ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: A Raj Thackeray-Shaped Spanner To Proposed Bihar Bhavan In Mumbai

Patna: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by the mercurial Raj Thackeray, may have extended support to Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), but it has simultaneously opened a battlefront with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, of which the Shinde Sena is a part, in Mumbai.

All this, while appearing to reconcile with cousin Uddhav Thackeray, and contesting the recently-concluded Maharashtra urban local bodies polls in alliance with the latter's Shiv Sena (UBT). After years in relative obscurity, he clearly wants to mark territory as the sole protector of the 'Marathi Manoos'.

What Happened In Mumbai?

Days after the Bihar Cabinet, on January 13, decided to build a 'Bihar Bhavan' in Mumbai, Mumbai MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar threatened that they would not allow the construction of this building in the city. At any cost.

Earlier, in Patna, the Bihar Cabinet granted administrative approval for a budget of Rs 314.20 crore to build a Bihar Bhavan in Mumbai, modeled after the one in Delhi. It's meant as a convenient rest house for people from Bihar, especially those who visit Mumbai for short trips, including work and medical treatment.

With Mumbai hospitals like Tata Memorial famed for their modern facilities, thousands of people from Bihar travel to Mumbai every month, especially for cancer treatment or diagnosis. The Bihar Bhavan is meant to provide them with accommodation. And since the budget is large, the building is expected to be quite massive.

While the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra did not object to the proposal, the MNS, whose main plank is Marathi pride, was irked, and, led by the newly-elected corporator Killedar, it launched a protest against this decision.

Reacting to the news that the Maharashtra government was about to issue a tender for the construction of the Bihar Bhavan, Killedar said, "Why do they want to build a Bihar Bhavan in Mumbai? Instead of spending Rs 314 crore on this, the state government should have asked the Centre to build a hospital in Bihar."

The corporator from Mumbai's Ward No. 192 continued, "The state's farmers have been hit by untimely calamities. The health system is in disarray. The youth are unemployed. Education is increasingly becoming unaffordable. Instead of finding a solution to these problems, the Mahayuti government wants to mollycoddle Biharis. This is very painful. As long as the MNS exists in Mumbai, not a single brick of the Bihar Bhavan will be laid."

India Is Federal, Promoting Regionalism A Crime: BJP, JDU