ETV Bharat / bharat

Raj, Uddhav Thackeray Take Out March Against CEC In Mumbai; Slam BJP For Eroding ECI Autonomy ​

A march taken out in Mumbai led by Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: ​A massive 'Garjana' rally was organised in South Mumbai on Sunday jointly by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena to protest against the functioning of the Election Commission of India and to seek the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Both parties had made elaborate preparations for this event. Starting at 11 am, the march proceeded from Metro Cinema towards the Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters. A public meeting was held in front of the headquarters after the march concluded.

Leaders from various parties within the Maha Vikas Aghadi participated in the event. The Thackeray cousins had appealed for participation, urging that the party flags should not be displayed.

​Addressing the rally, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP government.

Issuing a direct warning that any attempt to usher in “dictatorship” in the country would be met with resistance, he declared this struggle to be a fight for the “nation's second independence.” He expressed gratitude for the massive turnout and thanked all the parties that participated in the rally.

He said that Home Minister Amit Shah is making arbitrary decisions by effectively controlling the Election Commission.

“The Chief Justice of India has been removed from the committee responsible for appointing Election Commissioners and replaced by ministers. As many as 13 crore voters nationwide, and a staggering 2 crore in Maharashtra alone, have been systematically excluded from the electoral rolls,” said Uddhav, while terming the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process as completely “illegal and an act of vote theft.”

“Some legitimate voters approached the courts, but even there, the process is mired in endless adjournments,” he said, adding that the authority to revoke citizens' rights and citizenship has effectively been placed in the hands of CEC Kumar, and demanded that such "vote-stealing" officials should not hold office.