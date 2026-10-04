Raj, Uddhav Thackeray Take Out March Against CEC In Mumbai; Slam BJP For Eroding ECI Autonomy
Leaders from various parties within the Maha Vikas Aghadi participated in the march seeking removal of CEC.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Mumbai: A massive 'Garjana' rally was organised in South Mumbai on Sunday jointly by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena to protest against the functioning of the Election Commission of India and to seek the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Both parties had made elaborate preparations for this event. Starting at 11 am, the march proceeded from Metro Cinema towards the Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters. A public meeting was held in front of the headquarters after the march concluded.
Leaders from various parties within the Maha Vikas Aghadi participated in the event. The Thackeray cousins had appealed for participation, urging that the party flags should not be displayed.
Addressing the rally, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP government.
Issuing a direct warning that any attempt to usher in “dictatorship” in the country would be met with resistance, he declared this struggle to be a fight for the “nation's second independence.” He expressed gratitude for the massive turnout and thanked all the parties that participated in the rally.
He said that Home Minister Amit Shah is making arbitrary decisions by effectively controlling the Election Commission.
“The Chief Justice of India has been removed from the committee responsible for appointing Election Commissioners and replaced by ministers. As many as 13 crore voters nationwide, and a staggering 2 crore in Maharashtra alone, have been systematically excluded from the electoral rolls,” said Uddhav, while terming the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process as completely “illegal and an act of vote theft.”
“Some legitimate voters approached the courts, but even there, the process is mired in endless adjournments,” he said, adding that the authority to revoke citizens' rights and citizenship has effectively been placed in the hands of CEC Kumar, and demanded that such "vote-stealing" officials should not hold office.
He said that Amit Shah is using the impartial machinery established by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to “take revenge on opposition parties,” adding that the BJP is incapable of governing effectively.
Uddhav said that the Election Commission had lost its autonomy and was acting in the interests of industrialists and those in power.
"We have gathered here today to oust the dictator from power. Across the country, the names of as many as 13 crore people have been deleted from electoral rolls. Voters have been excluded in Bengal and Tamil Nadu as well. A by-election is currently underway in West Bengal, and people have approached the Supreme Court to secure their right to vote. The Supreme Court observes that it is merely a by-election, so what difference does it make? It remains uncertain whether a hearing will take place tomorrow."
During the march, Raj Thackeray alleged, "The BJP has taken control of the Supreme Court, the High Court, the Election Commission, and television channels."
In his speech, he questioned the election process, claiming that despite the BJP's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the expected enthusiasm and jubilation among the public was missing. He also questioned how the BJP's vote count surged in the Assembly elections just months after receiving “fewer votes” in the Lok Sabha elections.
"How did the number of voters increase? What kind of mystery is this?" he asked, demanding an explanation regarding the election process.
"We do not resent the fact that you are in power; rather, we are angry about how you wield that power," Raj said, emphasising that the people, rather than the Election Commission, should decide who holds power.
Also Read