Raising Mother To Tenth Level: ‘She Went To Work As A Labourer And Made Us Study’
Tamil Nadu’s Valliammal has cleared the Class 10 board exams at the age of 37, aided by daughter, son, neighbours and her determination.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Chennai: Dhanyashree is delighted. The reason for her joy is her mother.
"I am very happy that my mother has passed,” says the proud daughter who is in second year of law school.
Valliammal has cleared the Class X board exams at the age of 37. “Now she wants to pursue Class XII and then graduation,” says Dhanyashree, breaking into tears of joy. “My mother has faced many difficulties since childhood. Even though she couldn’t complete her education, she was determined to make us study well. So, she went to work as a labourer and made us study.”
Valliammal had dropped out of Class VII when her father died 25 years ago. Hailing from Chinnapudur village near Sulur in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, she was born in an oppressed community and was trapped in the grip of poverty.
The burden of the family fell on the shoulders of little Valliammal and the hands that had to carry books were immersed in work as a labourer. As if poverty was not enough, married life tested her again. Abandoned by her husband, she worked day and night, taking on the responsibility of raising her two children as a single mother. Her younger son is in Class X.
“Seeing the people in the neighbourhood preparing for government competitive exams, my mother told me ‘I also want to study’. We started teaching her with the help of people in the neighbourhood," says Dhanyashree. “We are proud to teach our mother. She works as a labourer during the daytime and studies in the evening."
Vijay Bhupathi, a neighbour who teaches English to Valliammal, says, "When she saw us preparing for the competitive exams, she also wanted to study and asked me to help her. She studied for just two hours at night and has cleared classes 8 and 10 in her first attempt.”
Valliammal is clear about her ultimate goal. "My academic journey will not end here. I will keep working hard until I get a government job," she says.
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