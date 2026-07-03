ETV Bharat / bharat

Raising Mother To Tenth Level: ‘She Went To Work As A Labourer And Made Us Study’

Chennai: Dhanyashree is delighted. The reason for her joy is her mother.

"I am very happy that my mother has passed,” says the proud daughter who is in second year of law school.

Valliammal has cleared the Class X board exams at the age of 37. “Now she wants to pursue Class XII and then graduation,” says Dhanyashree, breaking into tears of joy. “My mother has faced many difficulties since childhood. Even though she couldn’t complete her education, she was determined to make us study well. So, she went to work as a labourer and made us study.”

Valliammal had dropped out of Class VII when her father died 25 years ago. Hailing from Chinnapudur village near Sulur in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, she was born in an oppressed community and was trapped in the grip of poverty.