Mystery Over Congress MP K Sudhakaran's Dubai ICU Admission Ahead Of Delimitation Bill
Sudhakaran's son, Sanjog, was allowed to meet his father only after the Kerala state unit chief, Sunny Joseph, spoke to the hospital authorities.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Kannur: A controversy erupted over the hospitalisation of a senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha member from Kannur, K. Sudhakaran, in Dubai.
Alleging foul play, his son, Sanjog Sudhakaran and son-in-law, Ajith Kumar, raised questions around the hospital authorities not allowing the family members to see him in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). They raised apprehensions about Sudhakaran being under someone’s custody. However, Sanjog was allowed to meet his father after the Kerala state unit chief Sunny Joseph spoke to the hospital authorities.
It is learnt that Sudhakaran does not have any serious health issues and is under observation. He is expected to return to Delhi later on Sunday.
Timing questioned
His hospitalisation comes ahead of the forthcoming Parliament session where the much-contested Delimitation Bill is to be introduced on Monday. Sudhakaran was instructed to return to Delhi by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) that had underlined that presence of every Member of Parliament is crucial.
Routine check-up led to hospitalisation
Samjog disclosed that Sudhakaran travelled to Dubai on November 26 for a routine medical check-up while the family had originally planned to travel to the United States. However, after landing in Abu Dhabi, they learnt about the announcement and notification regarding the Parliament session during which the two controversial bills are to be taken up.
While preparing to travel back on the evening of November 27, Sudhakaran experienced mild discomfort. Given his existing neurological issues and the impending journey, the family decided to visit a Dubai hospital specialising in neurological treatment for a consultation which subsequently turned into an admission.
He said the doctors initially recommended 48 hours of observation and assured the family that he could be discharged on Sunday to be taken back to India. Samjog stated that he had informed the Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and K.C. Venugopal about the matter and had also sent a WhatsApp message to Rahul Gandhi from his father's phone.
Following his medical tests, the hospital authorities informed the family that Sudhakaran had a serious health issue and was being moved to the ICU to check for encephalopathy, specifically to determine whether it had affected his brain or liver.
Samjog pointed out, “The family members had seen Sudhakaran in his room the previous day and that doctors had not mentioned any major health complications until that point.”
However, after shifting him to the ICU, neither his accompanying wife nor his son has been permitted to meet him. When Samjog asked if he could see his father alone, the authorities allegedly stopped him, citing an infection and stating that allowing visitors was against hospital rules.
Allegations around delaying departure
Sudhakaran’s son-in-law, Ajith Kumar stated that when he inquired with the hospital security staff and others, they were told there was no such patient there. Despite the family being willing to take him home at their own risk, the hospital authorities were refusing to release him. The family alleged that certain forces are controlling the situation to delay Sudhakaran’s travel.
Meanwhile, Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) President, Martin George, said, “The move is aimed at preventing Sudhakaran from reaching Delhi for Monday's special session of Parliament where the crucial Delimitation Bill is set to be tabled.”
Also Read:
Delimitation Bill Faces Crucial Numbers Test In Upcoming Parliament Special Sitting
We Remain Committed To Fulfilling Promise Made To Women: PM Modi Ahead Of Special Parliament Session