ETV Bharat / bharat

Mystery Over Congress MP K Sudhakaran's Dubai ICU Admission Ahead Of Delimitation Bill

File - Kerala Congress leader Kumbakudi Sudhakaran ( ANI )

Kannur: A controversy erupted over the hospitalisation of a senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha member from Kannur, K. Sudhakaran, in Dubai.

Alleging foul play, his son, Sanjog Sudhakaran and son-in-law, Ajith Kumar, raised questions around the hospital authorities not allowing the family members to see him in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). They raised apprehensions about Sudhakaran being under someone’s custody. However, Sanjog was allowed to meet his father after the Kerala state unit chief Sunny Joseph spoke to the hospital authorities.

It is learnt that Sudhakaran does not have any serious health issues and is under observation. He is expected to return to Delhi later on Sunday. Timing questioned His hospitalisation comes ahead of the forthcoming Parliament session where the much-contested Delimitation Bill is to be introduced on Monday. Sudhakaran was instructed to return to Delhi by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) that had underlined that presence of every Member of Parliament is crucial. Routine check-up led to hospitalisation Samjog disclosed that Sudhakaran travelled to Dubai on November 26 for a routine medical check-up while the family had originally planned to travel to the United States. However, after landing in Abu Dhabi, they learnt about the announcement and notification regarding the Parliament session during which the two controversial bills are to be taken up. While preparing to travel back on the evening of November 27, Sudhakaran experienced mild discomfort. Given his existing neurological issues and the impending journey, the family decided to visit a Dubai hospital specialising in neurological treatment for a consultation which subsequently turned into an admission.